This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16395 Blue Yonder View............$360,700
17940 Canterbury Drive............$479,200
1756 Willow Park Way...............$510,000
685 Country Drive.....................$515,000
970 Bowstring Road..................$525,000
16351 Woodward Terrace.........$564,000
340 Jack Boot Road...................$565,000
1021 Forest Chime Place............$752,300
17415 Charter Pines Drive.........$780,000
19075 Dorncliffe Road............$1,125,900
937 Graywoods Terrace.........$1,237,600
80921
1815 Spring Water Point............$291,600
1809 Spring Water Point............$295,800
944 Deschutes Drive..................$369,900
1405 Becky Drive.......................$419,000
12124 Stanley Canyon Road......$447,000
15595 Copperfield Drive...........$520,000
15170 Ridgefield Lane...............$615,000