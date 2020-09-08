Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16395 Blue Yonder View............$360,700

17940 Canterbury Drive............$479,200

1756 Willow Park Way...............$510,000

685 Country Drive.....................$515,000

970 Bowstring Road..................$525,000

16351 Woodward Terrace.........$564,000

340 Jack Boot Road...................$565,000

1021 Forest Chime Place............$752,300

17415 Charter Pines Drive.........$780,000

19075 Dorncliffe Road............$1,125,900

937 Graywoods Terrace.........$1,237,600

80921

1815 Spring Water Point............$291,600

1809 Spring Water Point............$295,800

944 Deschutes Drive..................$369,900

1405 Becky Drive.......................$419,000

12124 Stanley Canyon Road......$447,000

15595 Copperfield Drive...........$520,000

15170 Ridgefield Lane...............$615,000

Tags

Load comments