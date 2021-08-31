Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 24-30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

4748 N. Sleepy Hollow Circle..............................$345,000

1782 Peak Prairie Lane…......................................$380,856

1807 Peak Prairie Lane…......................................$405,937

1939 Volterra Way…...............................................$435,000

193 Pewter Lane….................................................$500,000

337 Talus Road…....................................................$506,000

17215 Buffalo Valley Path…...................................$525,000

2206 Creek Valley Circle…...................................$525,000

15680 Paiute Circle….............................................$565,000

17690 Leisure Lake Drive…..................................$575,000

17630 Water Flume Way…....................................$576,000

541 Larimer Creek Drive…....................................$590,000

20240 True Vista Circle…....................................$663,000

42 Saber Creek Drive…........................................$670,000

1565 Capadaro Court…..........................................$725,000

440 Scrub Oak Circle…..........................................$770,000

20230 Silver Horn Lane…....................................$810,000

15688 Old Post Drive…..........................................$860,000

17543 Colonial Park Drive….................................$950,000

17539 Colonial Park Drive….................................$1,005,000

1255 Scarsbrook Court…....................................$1,084,000

19772 Knights Crossing..................................….$1,200,000

15858 Bridle Ridge Drive…................................$1,225,000

80133

4475 S. Drummond.............................................…$300,000

184 Upper Glenway.............................................…$475,000

152 Virginia Ave…..................................................$609,500

80908

7519 Red Creek View…..........................................$305,000

6589 Baytree Grove….............................................$315,000

8765 Rose Grace Heights…....................................$322,023

1806 Rose Quartz Heights….................................$349,140

3288 Bewildering Heights….................................$363,056

1800 Rose Quartz Heights….................................$363,515

10836 Tincup Creek Point….................................$380,000

1818 Rose Quartz Heights…..................................$392,495

7766 Sun Shimmer View…....................................$397,860

8162 Potentilla Grove..........................................…$410,000

8110 Burl Wood Drive…..........................................$414,045

7057 Dusty Miller Way.......................................…$432,000

7814 Dry Willow Way…..........................................$439,000

11177 Fossil Dust Drive…..........................................$443,822

11132 Silver Cloud Drive…........................................$491,100

9360 Beaver Brook Drive….................................$498,626

11142 Fossil Dust Drive…..........................................$521,453

9448 Beaver Brook Drive…....................................$558,016

9272 Beaver Brook Drive....................................…$568,558

7105 Franciville Road..........................................…$810,000

13070 Meadow Glen Lane….................................$835,000

6665 Walker Road…..............................................$875,000

3975 Crosslen Lane…...........................................$880,000

4070 Wavy Oak Drive…..........................................$910,000

80921

6587 Alibi Circle...................................................…$365,000

328 Luxury Lane….................................................$367,000

1571 Promontory Bluff View…..............................$381,000

466 Twilight Mountain View.............................…$485,000

12994 Cupcake Heights….......................................$535,000

2251 Fieldcrest Drive…..........................................$555,000

295 Desert Inn Way…...........................................$580,000

13004 Rockbridge Circle…....................................$609,000

347 Caprice Court….................................................$612,100

11602 Spectacular Bid Circle…..............................$628,400

13182 Crane Canyon Loop….................................$700,000

764 Fox Run Circle…................................................$750,000

15931 Red Fox Lane….............................................$765,000

12401 Pensador Drive…..........................................$799,000

1960 Clayhouse Drive…........................................$803,844

1408 Yellow Tail Drive….......................................$840,000

1901 Walnut Creek Court…....................................$849,015

12794 Pensador Drive….......................................$850,000

12012 Whirlaway Place….......................................$970,000

