This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 24-30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
4748 N. Sleepy Hollow Circle..............................$345,000
1782 Peak Prairie Lane…......................................$380,856
1807 Peak Prairie Lane…......................................$405,937
1939 Volterra Way…...............................................$435,000
193 Pewter Lane….................................................$500,000
337 Talus Road…....................................................$506,000
17215 Buffalo Valley Path…...................................$525,000
2206 Creek Valley Circle…...................................$525,000
15680 Paiute Circle….............................................$565,000
17690 Leisure Lake Drive…..................................$575,000
17630 Water Flume Way…....................................$576,000
541 Larimer Creek Drive…....................................$590,000
20240 True Vista Circle…....................................$663,000
42 Saber Creek Drive…........................................$670,000
1565 Capadaro Court…..........................................$725,000
440 Scrub Oak Circle…..........................................$770,000
20230 Silver Horn Lane…....................................$810,000
15688 Old Post Drive…..........................................$860,000
17543 Colonial Park Drive….................................$950,000
17539 Colonial Park Drive….................................$1,005,000
1255 Scarsbrook Court…....................................$1,084,000
19772 Knights Crossing..................................….$1,200,000
15858 Bridle Ridge Drive…................................$1,225,000
80133
4475 S. Drummond.............................................…$300,000
184 Upper Glenway.............................................…$475,000
152 Virginia Ave…..................................................$609,500
80908
7519 Red Creek View…..........................................$305,000
6589 Baytree Grove….............................................$315,000
8765 Rose Grace Heights…....................................$322,023
1806 Rose Quartz Heights….................................$349,140
3288 Bewildering Heights….................................$363,056
1800 Rose Quartz Heights….................................$363,515
10836 Tincup Creek Point….................................$380,000
1818 Rose Quartz Heights…..................................$392,495
7766 Sun Shimmer View…....................................$397,860
8162 Potentilla Grove..........................................…$410,000
8110 Burl Wood Drive…..........................................$414,045
7057 Dusty Miller Way.......................................…$432,000
7814 Dry Willow Way…..........................................$439,000
11177 Fossil Dust Drive…..........................................$443,822
11132 Silver Cloud Drive…........................................$491,100
9360 Beaver Brook Drive….................................$498,626
11142 Fossil Dust Drive…..........................................$521,453
9448 Beaver Brook Drive…....................................$558,016
9272 Beaver Brook Drive....................................…$568,558
7105 Franciville Road..........................................…$810,000
13070 Meadow Glen Lane….................................$835,000
6665 Walker Road…..............................................$875,000
3975 Crosslen Lane…...........................................$880,000
4070 Wavy Oak Drive…..........................................$910,000
80921
6587 Alibi Circle...................................................…$365,000
328 Luxury Lane….................................................$367,000
1571 Promontory Bluff View…..............................$381,000
466 Twilight Mountain View.............................…$485,000
12994 Cupcake Heights….......................................$535,000
2251 Fieldcrest Drive…..........................................$555,000
295 Desert Inn Way…...........................................$580,000
13004 Rockbridge Circle…....................................$609,000
347 Caprice Court….................................................$612,100
11602 Spectacular Bid Circle…..............................$628,400
13182 Crane Canyon Loop….................................$700,000
764 Fox Run Circle…................................................$750,000
15931 Red Fox Lane….............................................$765,000
12401 Pensador Drive…..........................................$799,000
1960 Clayhouse Drive…........................................$803,844
1408 Yellow Tail Drive….......................................$840,000
1901 Walnut Creek Court…....................................$849,015
12794 Pensador Drive….......................................$850,000
12012 Whirlaway Place….......................................$970,000