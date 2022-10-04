This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 23-29, 2022.
80132
6057 Ensemble Heights.............................… $390,000
16361 Gaucho Gulch Grove............................…$390,642
6306 Sand Bar Point...................................… $399,900
16389 Gaucho Gulch Grove............................…$413,837
16347 Gaucho Gulch Grove............................…$416,902
17659 Quarry Way.........................................…$450,000
1747 Peak Prairie Lane.................................…$455,000
766 Century Place, Unit B...........................…$465,000
9893 Meridian Hills Trail..............................…$500,398
7355 Buckeye Court......................................…$568,000
5041 Makalu Drive.........................................…$585,000
1082 Rambling Oak Drive..............................…$622,834
15763 Candle Creek Drive.............................…$650,000
16784 Buffalo Valley Path.............................…$716,500
19773 Lindenmere Drive...............................…$760,000
168 Saber Creek Drive....................................…$810,000
19929 Silver Horn Lane...............................…$840,000
16608 Greyhawk Drive..................................…$851,000
18415 Lazy Summer Way..............................…$935,000
16270 Forest Cloud Way................................…$964,967
850 Dolan Drive...........................................…$1,335,000
1434 Castlecombe Lane............................…$1,425,000
80133
180 Colorado Springs Circle........................…$700,000
80908
1803 Wooten Road..........................................…$311,000
7604 Pitch Pine View........................................…$19,652
7470 Salida Grove..........................................…$425,600
7851 Tuttle View..............................................…$460,175
8223 Potentilla Grove...................................…$485,000
7607 Sun Shimmer View.............................…$488,560
7926 Morning Dew Road..............................…$530,000
8133 Burl Wood Drive......................................…$571,000
8923 Yellowtail Way........................................…$655,331
8352 White Fish Way....................................…$699,000
10683 Black Kettle Way.................................…$715,000
14405 Snowdrift Lane..................................…$725,000
10065 Bison Valley Trail.................................…$746,608
9185 Morgan Road........................................…$793,000
80921
11459 Rill Point................................................…$535,000
15450 Holbein Drive.....................................…$565,000
13718 Silverberry Place................................…$585,000
265 Doral Way................................................…$640,000
2372 Solterra St..............................................…$657,705
913 Deschutes Drive......................................…$685,000
1975 Diamond Creek Drive............................…$755,000
1933 Clayhouse Drive.....................................…$850,777
2206 Merlot Drive..........................................…$880,246
1848 Walnut Creek Court...............................…$925,000
545 Struthers Loop......................................…$975,000
2283 Solterra St...........................................…$1,022,723
1222 Kelso Place..........................................…$1,450,000