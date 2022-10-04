Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 23-29, 2022.

80132

6057 Ensemble Heights.............................… $390,000

16361 Gaucho Gulch Grove............................…$390,642

6306 Sand Bar Point...................................… $399,900

16389 Gaucho Gulch Grove............................…$413,837

16347 Gaucho Gulch Grove............................…$416,902

17659 Quarry Way.........................................…$450,000

1747 Peak Prairie Lane.................................…$455,000

766 Century Place, Unit B...........................…$465,000

9893 Meridian Hills Trail..............................…$500,398

7355 Buckeye Court......................................…$568,000

5041 Makalu Drive.........................................…$585,000

1082 Rambling Oak Drive..............................…$622,834

15763 Candle Creek Drive.............................…$650,000

16784 Buffalo Valley Path.............................…$716,500

19773 Lindenmere Drive...............................…$760,000

168 Saber Creek Drive....................................…$810,000

19929 Silver Horn Lane...............................…$840,000

16608 Greyhawk Drive..................................…$851,000

18415 Lazy Summer Way..............................…$935,000

16270 Forest Cloud Way................................…$964,967

850 Dolan Drive...........................................…$1,335,000

1434 Castlecombe Lane............................…$1,425,000

80133

180 Colorado Springs Circle........................…$700,000

80908

1803 Wooten Road..........................................…$311,000

7604 Pitch Pine View........................................…$19,652

7470 Salida Grove..........................................…$425,600

7851 Tuttle View..............................................…$460,175

8223 Potentilla Grove...................................…$485,000

7607 Sun Shimmer View.............................…$488,560

7926 Morning Dew Road..............................…$530,000

8133 Burl Wood Drive......................................…$571,000

8923 Yellowtail Way........................................…$655,331

8352 White Fish Way....................................…$699,000

10683 Black Kettle Way.................................…$715,000

14405 Snowdrift Lane..................................…$725,000

10065 Bison Valley Trail.................................…$746,608

9185 Morgan Road........................................…$793,000

80921

11459 Rill Point................................................…$535,000

15450 Holbein Drive.....................................…$565,000

13718 Silverberry Place................................…$585,000

265 Doral Way................................................…$640,000

2372 Solterra St..............................................…$657,705

913 Deschutes Drive......................................…$685,000

1975 Diamond Creek Drive............................…$755,000

1933 Clayhouse Drive.....................................…$850,777

2206 Merlot Drive..........................................…$880,246

1848 Walnut Creek Court...............................…$925,000

545 Struthers Loop......................................…$975,000

2283 Solterra St...........................................…$1,022,723

1222 Kelso Place..........................................…$1,450,000

