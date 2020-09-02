This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16367 Blue Yonder View................................ $306,200
1585 Longview Circle...................................$565,500
380 Venison Creek Drive.................................$595,000
19185 Breton Place.........................................$738,900
80921
11386 Modern Meadow Loop.......................$399,900
405 Scottsdale Drive.......................................$436,900
14215 Gleneagle Drive...................................$440,000
11847 Laurelcreek Drive.................................$444,900
818 Spectrum Loop.......................................$465,000
11950 Red Bullet Lane..................................$583,000
1080 Longspur Lane.....................................$625,000
1848 Walnut Creek Court..............................$700,000
11832 Artful Way...........................................$793,800