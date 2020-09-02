neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16367 Blue Yonder View................................ $306,200

1585 Longview Circle...................................$565,500

380 Venison Creek Drive.................................$595,000

19185 Breton Place.........................................$738,900

80921

11386 Modern Meadow Loop.......................$399,900

405 Scottsdale Drive.......................................$436,900

14215 Gleneagle Drive...................................$440,000

11847 Laurelcreek Drive.................................$444,900

818 Spectrum Loop.......................................$465,000

11950 Red Bullet Lane..................................$583,000

1080 Longspur Lane.....................................$625,000

1848 Walnut Creek Court..............................$700,000

11832 Artful Way...........................................$793,800

