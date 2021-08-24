This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
240 Bent Nail Way.............................................….$285,000
676 Sage Forest Lane.........................................…$449,377
354 Oxbow Drive...................................................…$501,000
17055 Buffalo Valley Path….................................$530,000
444 Talus Road…....................................................$571,000
181 Pewter Lane…..................................................$580,000
19510 Doewood Drive..........................................…$650,000
17511 White Marble Drive....................................…$659,000
16197 Denver Pacific Drive.................................…$665,000
19744 Serenity Springs Point...........................…$685,000
16330 Snowy Vista Place…....................................$693,419
2669 Lake Of The Rockies Drive.....................…$700,000
19085 Shadowood Drive.....................................…$710,000
1025 Bowstring Road.........................................…$750,000
15802 Lake Mist Drive….......................................$795,000
16304 Golden Sun Way…......................................$840,287
1400 Regatta Lane…............................................$900,000
80133
261 Pinecrest Way…...............................................$760,000
80908
15520 Bar X Road...............................................…$295,000
7567 Black Spruce Heights..............................….$354,077
7557 Black Spruce Heights…................................$355,000
12723 Fulford Court….............................................$355,000
7547 Black Spruce Heights…..............................$355,445
7428 Johnsontown Heights…..............................$362,450
7758 Sun Shimmer View…...................................$387,860
11275 Silver Cloud Drive…......................................$432,870
8292 Mosby Way................................................….$455,000
8278 Chasewood Loop....................................….$465,000
11259 Silver Cloud Drive.......................................…$472,643
9456 Beaver Brook Drive.................................…$473,854
9442 Cut Bank Drive..........................................…$474,962
7808 Chasewood Loop.......................................…$477,750
8342 Lodge Grass Way....................................….$484,583
9055 Vanderwood Road...................................…$495,000
9425 Beaver Brook Drive....................................…$504,417
6820 Oak Vine Court..........................................…$510,000
9457 Cut Bank Drive..........................................…$523,706
9417 Beaver Brook Drive.....................................…$538,297
20070 Thunder Road East...............................…$550,000
8348 Niarada Way...............................................…$556,779
8328 Niarada Way..............................................…$564,499
10459 Kelowna View..........................................…$605,000
10447 Kelowna View..............................................…$615,116
13930 Staffshire Blvd............................................…$731,941
11655 Round Table Court....................................…$850,000
14420 Snowdrift Lane….......................................$883,000
7752 Bannockburn Trail….......................................$951,995
80921
14702 Air Garden Lane…......................................$295,000
14198 Albatross Drive…..........................................$420,000
14156 Albatross Drive…........................................$468,000
460 Picasso Court..............................................…$530,000
2377 Margaux Valley Way….................................$535,000
11524 Spectacular Bid Circle…..............................$625,000
11552 Spectacular Bid Circle…..............................$635,000
959 Fire Rock Place….............................................$740,000
2007 Redbank Drive….............................................$810,000
17230 W. Cherry Stage Road.............................…$871,500