This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

240 Bent Nail Way.............................................….$285,000

676 Sage Forest Lane.........................................…$449,377

354 Oxbow Drive...................................................…$501,000

17055 Buffalo Valley Path….................................$530,000

444 Talus Road…....................................................$571,000

181 Pewter Lane…..................................................$580,000

19510 Doewood Drive..........................................…$650,000

17511 White Marble Drive....................................…$659,000

16197 Denver Pacific Drive.................................…$665,000

19744 Serenity Springs Point...........................…$685,000

16330 Snowy Vista Place…....................................$693,419

2669 Lake Of The Rockies Drive.....................…$700,000

19085 Shadowood Drive.....................................…$710,000

1025 Bowstring Road.........................................…$750,000

15802 Lake Mist Drive….......................................$795,000

16304 Golden Sun Way…......................................$840,287

1400 Regatta Lane…............................................$900,000

80133

261 Pinecrest Way…...............................................$760,000

80908

15520 Bar X Road...............................................…$295,000

7567 Black Spruce Heights..............................….$354,077

7557 Black Spruce Heights…................................$355,000

12723 Fulford Court….............................................$355,000

7547 Black Spruce Heights…..............................$355,445

7428 Johnsontown Heights…..............................$362,450

7758 Sun Shimmer View…...................................$387,860

11275 Silver Cloud Drive…......................................$432,870

8292 Mosby Way................................................….$455,000

8278 Chasewood Loop....................................….$465,000

11259 Silver Cloud Drive.......................................…$472,643

9456 Beaver Brook Drive.................................…$473,854

9442 Cut Bank Drive..........................................…$474,962

7808 Chasewood Loop.......................................…$477,750

8342 Lodge Grass Way....................................….$484,583

9055 Vanderwood Road...................................…$495,000

9425 Beaver Brook Drive....................................…$504,417

6820 Oak Vine Court..........................................…$510,000

9457 Cut Bank Drive..........................................…$523,706

9417 Beaver Brook Drive.....................................…$538,297

20070 Thunder Road East...............................…$550,000

8348 Niarada Way...............................................…$556,779

8328 Niarada Way..............................................…$564,499

10459 Kelowna View..........................................…$605,000

10447 Kelowna View..............................................…$615,116

13930 Staffshire Blvd............................................…$731,941

11655 Round Table Court....................................…$850,000

14420 Snowdrift Lane….......................................$883,000

7752 Bannockburn Trail….......................................$951,995

80921

14702 Air Garden Lane…......................................$295,000

14198 Albatross Drive…..........................................$420,000

14156 Albatross Drive…........................................$468,000

460 Picasso Court..............................................…$530,000

2377 Margaux Valley Way….................................$535,000

11524 Spectacular Bid Circle…..............................$625,000

11552 Spectacular Bid Circle…..............................$635,000

959 Fire Rock Place….............................................$740,000

2007 Redbank Drive….............................................$810,000

17230 W. Cherry Stage Road.............................…$871,500

