This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 16-22, 2022.

80132

418 Bonfoy Ave..............................................…$280,000

8033 Lexington Park Drive..........................… $314,900

1121 Swope Ave................................................… $415,000

766 Century Place, Unit A...........................… $465,000

1095 Foggy Day Drive...................................… $568,162

396 Oxbow Drive..........................................… $600,000

16858 Roaming Elk Drive............................… $635,694

1156 Night Blue Circle........................,...........… $717,500

19439 Rim of the World Drive.....................… $972,000

16228 Forest Cloud Way...............................… $1,151,369

19135 Breton Place......................................… $1,210,000

18612 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive..............…$1,281,000

3017 Waterfront Drive...............................… $1,300,000

615 Arapahoe Drive....................................… $1,470,000

16276 Morning Rise Lane...........................… $1,518,037

19057 Dorncliffe Road..............................… $1,548,890

80133

815 Meadow Lane..........................................… $570,000

21 Sailing Way.................................................… $607,000

80908

1606 Glacier Drive.........................................… $275,000

2524 Robin Drive............................................… $335,100

7624 Pitch Pine View......................................…$419,652

7734 Sand Lake Heights...............................… $419,652

1566 Rose Quartz Heights...........................… $419,965

1572 Rose Quartz Heights............................… $433,235

1560 Rose Quartz Heights...........................… $449,935

8033 Barham Place.......................................…$476,000

8282 Potentilla Grove...................................…$485,000

1554 Rose Quartz Heights..............................…$487,140

8252 Potentilla Grove..................................…$488,000

8913 Yellowtail Way........................................…$529,160

8223 Burl Wood Drive.................................… $545,000

3013 Daydreamer Drive...............................… $676,000

10748 Forest Creek Drive.............................… $790,000

17935 Woodhaven Drive.............................… $805,000

16361 Timber Meadow Drive.....................… $1,387,500

15547 Open Sky Way.................................… $3,200,000

80921

6728 Starry Night Lane...............................… $405,242

14360 Summer Glen Grove..........................…$480,000

14339 Woodrock Path..................................…$485,000

7971 Tremble Point..........................................…$501,050

1265 Diamond Rim Drive..............................…$645,000

11968 Alydar Loop.........................................…$673,405

817 Altamont Ridge Drive.............................…$680,000

14095 Gleneagle Drive..................................…$785,000

15420 Pompeii Square..................................…$850,000

12456 Creekhurst Drive.................................…$925,000

2161 Silver Creek Drive...................................…$955,948

2218 Merlot Drive..........................................…$1,063,103

