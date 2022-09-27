This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 16-22, 2022.
80132
418 Bonfoy Ave..............................................…$280,000
8033 Lexington Park Drive..........................… $314,900
1121 Swope Ave................................................… $415,000
766 Century Place, Unit A...........................… $465,000
1095 Foggy Day Drive...................................… $568,162
396 Oxbow Drive..........................................… $600,000
16858 Roaming Elk Drive............................… $635,694
1156 Night Blue Circle........................,...........… $717,500
19439 Rim of the World Drive.....................… $972,000
16228 Forest Cloud Way...............................… $1,151,369
19135 Breton Place......................................… $1,210,000
18612 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive..............…$1,281,000
3017 Waterfront Drive...............................… $1,300,000
615 Arapahoe Drive....................................… $1,470,000
16276 Morning Rise Lane...........................… $1,518,037
19057 Dorncliffe Road..............................… $1,548,890
80133
815 Meadow Lane..........................................… $570,000
21 Sailing Way.................................................… $607,000
80908
1606 Glacier Drive.........................................… $275,000
2524 Robin Drive............................................… $335,100
7624 Pitch Pine View......................................…$419,652
7734 Sand Lake Heights...............................… $419,652
1566 Rose Quartz Heights...........................… $419,965
1572 Rose Quartz Heights............................… $433,235
1560 Rose Quartz Heights...........................… $449,935
8033 Barham Place.......................................…$476,000
8282 Potentilla Grove...................................…$485,000
1554 Rose Quartz Heights..............................…$487,140
8252 Potentilla Grove..................................…$488,000
8913 Yellowtail Way........................................…$529,160
8223 Burl Wood Drive.................................… $545,000
3013 Daydreamer Drive...............................… $676,000
10748 Forest Creek Drive.............................… $790,000
17935 Woodhaven Drive.............................… $805,000
16361 Timber Meadow Drive.....................… $1,387,500
15547 Open Sky Way.................................… $3,200,000
80921
6728 Starry Night Lane...............................… $405,242
14360 Summer Glen Grove..........................…$480,000
14339 Woodrock Path..................................…$485,000
7971 Tremble Point..........................................…$501,050
1265 Diamond Rim Drive..............................…$645,000
11968 Alydar Loop.........................................…$673,405
817 Altamont Ridge Drive.............................…$680,000
14095 Gleneagle Drive..................................…$785,000
15420 Pompeii Square..................................…$850,000
12456 Creekhurst Drive.................................…$925,000
2161 Silver Creek Drive...................................…$955,948
2218 Merlot Drive..........................................…$1,063,103