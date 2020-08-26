This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17140 Blue Mist Grove............$287,500
735 Lake Woodmoor Drive.....$450,000
17280 Fairplay Drive..............$499,900
1671 Woodstone Way..............$500,000
16628 Greyhawk Drive...........$530,000
220 Cobblestone Way.............$535,000
15757 Long Valley Drive.........$553,000
16013 Enchanted Peak Way...$659,700
19857 Kershaw Court..........$1,150,000
80921
15170 Chelmsford St.............$340,000
1310 Tari Drive...................... $385,000
2590 Reveille Drive.................$555,000
11577 Spectacular Bid Circle..$559,000
764 Fox Run Circle.................$582,500
14185 Gleneagle Drive...........$643,100
1926 Walnut Creek Court.......$668,200
11770 Spectacular Bid Circle..$796,000