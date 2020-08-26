This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17140 Blue Mist Grove............$287,500

735 Lake Woodmoor Drive.....$450,000

17280 Fairplay Drive..............$499,900

1671 Woodstone Way..............$500,000

16628 Greyhawk Drive...........$530,000

220 Cobblestone Way.............$535,000

15757 Long Valley Drive.........$553,000

16013 Enchanted Peak Way...$659,700

19857 Kershaw Court..........$1,150,000

80921

15170 Chelmsford St.............$340,000

1310 Tari Drive...................... $385,000

2590 Reveille Drive.................$555,000

11577 Spectacular Bid Circle..$559,000

764 Fox Run Circle.................$582,500

14185 Gleneagle Drive...........$643,100

1926 Walnut Creek Court.......$668,200

11770 Spectacular Bid Circle..$796,000

Tags

Load comments