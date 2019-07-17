Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 27-June 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1510 Summerglow Lane……………………………………………………..$173,000

331 Raspberry Lane…………………………………………………………..$210,000

1673 Woodmoor Drive………………………………………………………$485,000

17530 E. Caribou Drive……………………………………………………..$524,900

17792 Lake Side Drive………………………………………………………$621,300

20419 Taversham Court……………………………………………………..$960,000

80921

11733 Spectacular Bid Circle………………………………………………..$495,000

1223 Count Fleet Court………………………………………………………$720,800

