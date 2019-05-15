This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17038 River Birch Point…………………….$265,000
17660 Quarry Way…………………………..$296,000
17902 New London Road…………………..$477,400
2653 Lake Of The Rockies Drive…………..$478,200
16291 Thunder Cat Way……………………$518,000
17970 Gypsum Canyon Court……………..$524,900
1677 Lazy Cat Lane…………………………$581,100
1386 Catnap Lane…………………………...$663,400
80921
150 Luxury Lane…………………………….$319,400
11163 Modern Meadow Loop………………$346,900
11325 Modern Meadow Loop………………$376,300
15415 Pleasant View Drive………………….$395,000
2793 Crooked Vine Court……………………$435,000
719 Struthers Ranch Road…………………..$450,000
12355 Woodmont Drive…………………….$475,000
11578 Spectacular Bid Circle……………….$501,000
1539 Yellow Tail Drive……………………...$529,900
12516 Hawk Stone Drive……………………$618,100
14965 Raton Road……………………………$850,000