This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17038 River Birch Point…………………….$265,000

17660 Quarry Way…………………………..$296,000

17902 New London Road…………………..$477,400

2653 Lake Of The Rockies Drive…………..$478,200

16291 Thunder Cat Way……………………$518,000

17970 Gypsum Canyon Court……………..$524,900

1677 Lazy Cat Lane…………………………$581,100

1386 Catnap Lane…………………………...$663,400

80921

150 Luxury Lane…………………………….$319,400

11163 Modern Meadow Loop………………$346,900

11325 Modern Meadow Loop………………$376,300

15415 Pleasant View Drive………………….$395,000

2793 Crooked Vine Court……………………$435,000

719 Struthers Ranch Road…………………..$450,000

12355 Woodmont Drive…………………….$475,000

11578 Spectacular Bid Circle……………….$501,000

1539 Yellow Tail Drive……………………...$529,900

12516 Hawk Stone Drive……………………$618,100

14965 Raton Road……………………………$850,000

