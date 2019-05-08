Key in door
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1215 Villa Grove…………….$220,000

1255 Paula Circle……………$238,800

633 Trumbull Lane………….$315,000

16299 Windy Creek Drive....$328,000

827 Marine Corps Drive……$390,100

1945 Deer Creek Road………$425,000

17874 Smelting Rock Drive...$440,000

19963 Lindenmere Drive…...$477,500

18170 Lakeview Lane……….$505,000

16760 Buffalo Valley Path…..$517,500

434 Saber Creek Drive……..$535,000

550 Hidden Marsh Road……$545,000

15842 Lake Mist Drive………$550,000

1265 Bowstring Road………..$559,900

1566 Catnap Lane…………...$569,600

16505 Curled Oak Drive……$580,000

19890 Beacon Lite Road……$605,000

1357 Eagle Claw Lane………$608,800

19535 Doewood Drive………$668,500

16502 Dancing Bear Lane…..$867,400

80921

158 Luxury Lane…………….$345,000

14520 River Oaks Drive…….$385,000

15311 Ridgefield Lane………$417,500

11320 Modern Meadow Loop...$421,700

14783 Latrobe Court………..$424,000

350 All Sky Drive……………$435,000

2066 Silver Creek Drive……$454,000

12903 Cupcake Heights……..$485,000

2196 Villa Creek Circle…….$499,500

2344 Cinnabar Road………...$505,000

12654 Pensador Drive………$616,600

752 Black Arrow Drive………$645,000

12562 Cloudy Bay Drive……$679,600

14630 Raton Road…………...$750,000

Tags

Load comments