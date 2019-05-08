This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1215 Villa Grove…………….$220,000
1255 Paula Circle……………$238,800
633 Trumbull Lane………….$315,000
16299 Windy Creek Drive....$328,000
827 Marine Corps Drive……$390,100
1945 Deer Creek Road………$425,000
17874 Smelting Rock Drive...$440,000
19963 Lindenmere Drive…...$477,500
18170 Lakeview Lane……….$505,000
16760 Buffalo Valley Path…..$517,500
434 Saber Creek Drive……..$535,000
550 Hidden Marsh Road……$545,000
15842 Lake Mist Drive………$550,000
1265 Bowstring Road………..$559,900
1566 Catnap Lane…………...$569,600
16505 Curled Oak Drive……$580,000
19890 Beacon Lite Road……$605,000
1357 Eagle Claw Lane………$608,800
19535 Doewood Drive………$668,500
16502 Dancing Bear Lane…..$867,400
80921
158 Luxury Lane…………….$345,000
14520 River Oaks Drive…….$385,000
15311 Ridgefield Lane………$417,500
11320 Modern Meadow Loop...$421,700
14783 Latrobe Court………..$424,000
350 All Sky Drive……………$435,000
2066 Silver Creek Drive……$454,000
12903 Cupcake Heights……..$485,000
2196 Villa Creek Circle…….$499,500
2344 Cinnabar Road………...$505,000
12654 Pensador Drive………$616,600
752 Black Arrow Drive………$645,000
12562 Cloudy Bay Drive……$679,600
14630 Raton Road…………...$750,000