This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1851 Bel Lago View………...$434,900

507 Whistler Creek Court…$435,000

19483 Lindenmere Drive….$440,000

808 Gold Canyon Road……$455,000

17914 Gypsum Canyon Court...$520,000

333 Green Rock Place……...$522,000

19815 Sundance Trail………$600,000

16291 Thunder Cat Way…..$659,500

243 Kettle Valley Way………$676,000

19325 Misty Morning Drive...$685,000

1023 Tree Bark Terrace…..$1,063,500

897 Tree Bark Terrace…...$1,155,900

80921

1662 Smokey Ridge Way…..$380,000

15370 Holbein Drive………$425,000

1514 Promontory Bluff View...$489,000

30 Wuthering Heights Drive...$534,900

541 Coyote Willow Drive….$565,000

2029 Silver Creek Drive……$568,000

14131 Penfold Drive……….$574,900

13845 Lazy Creek Road……$575,000

13435 Cedarville Way……...$599,000

1907 Walnut Creek Court…$687,800

