This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1851 Bel Lago View………...$434,900
507 Whistler Creek Court…$435,000
19483 Lindenmere Drive….$440,000
808 Gold Canyon Road……$455,000
17914 Gypsum Canyon Court...$520,000
333 Green Rock Place……...$522,000
19815 Sundance Trail………$600,000
16291 Thunder Cat Way…..$659,500
243 Kettle Valley Way………$676,000
19325 Misty Morning Drive...$685,000
1023 Tree Bark Terrace…..$1,063,500
897 Tree Bark Terrace…...$1,155,900
80921
1662 Smokey Ridge Way…..$380,000
15370 Holbein Drive………$425,000
1514 Promontory Bluff View...$489,000
30 Wuthering Heights Drive...$534,900
541 Coyote Willow Drive….$565,000
2029 Silver Creek Drive……$568,000
14131 Penfold Drive……….$574,900
13845 Lazy Creek Road……$575,000
13435 Cedarville Way……...$599,000
1907 Walnut Creek Court…$687,800