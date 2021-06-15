This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 8-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
3834 Meadow Lane...$160,000
9445 Shoshone Road...$185,242
5675 Mulberry Road...$300,000
4475 Allison Drive...$305,000
909 Burning Bush Point...$355,000
740 Sage Forest Lane...$410,128
16267 Windy Creek Drive...$475,000
611 Sage Forest Lane...$481,696
15791 Lake Mist Drive...$560,000
17907 Blue Opal Court...$565,000
19270 Greenwood Drive....$585,000
16365 Corkbark Terrace...$610,496
1355 Lone Scout Lookout...$682,000
16456 Golden Sun Way....$738,581
741 Sweet Pine Court....$785,000
16034 Misty Rain Court...$787,849
16152 Sunrise Glory Lane...$956,373
80908
3246 Bewildering Heights...$290,312
7828 Chasewood Loop....$435,000
11109 Galaxy Hunter Drive....$449,348
11110 Galaxy Hunter Drive....$478,598
7771 Barraport Drive...$490,500
8165 Kenosha Drive...$525,000
3013 Daydreamer Drive....$535,000
7955 Wilderness Drive....$546,000
19595 Campbell Road...$585,000
7615 Burgess Road...$650,400
5710 Saxton Hollow Road...$1,397,000
80921
15375 Highway 94....$265,000
210 Rangely Drive....$495,000
1268 Lawn Lake Trail...$505,000
368 Homeland Court...$526,000
15465 Desiree Drive....$530,000
1987 Ruffino Drive....$568,471
12302 Tenny Crags Road....$585,000
15485 Pleasant View Drive...$592,000
15045 Copperfield Drive...$605,000
11950 Alydar Loop....$627,612
2325 Diamond Creek Drive...$730,000
13135 Thumbprint Court....$820,000