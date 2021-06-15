neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 8-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

3834 Meadow Lane...$160,000

9445 Shoshone Road...$185,242

5675 Mulberry Road...$300,000

4475 Allison Drive...$305,000

909 Burning Bush Point...$355,000

740 Sage Forest Lane...$410,128

16267 Windy Creek Drive...$475,000

611 Sage Forest Lane...$481,696

15791 Lake Mist Drive...$560,000

17907 Blue Opal Court...$565,000

19270 Greenwood Drive....$585,000

16365 Corkbark Terrace...$610,496

1355 Lone Scout Lookout...$682,000

16456 Golden Sun Way....$738,581

741 Sweet Pine Court....$785,000

16034 Misty Rain Court...$787,849

16152 Sunrise Glory Lane...$956,373

80908

3246 Bewildering Heights...$290,312

7828 Chasewood Loop....$435,000

11109 Galaxy Hunter Drive....$449,348

11110 Galaxy Hunter Drive....$478,598

7771 Barraport Drive...$490,500

8165 Kenosha Drive...$525,000

3013 Daydreamer Drive....$535,000

7955 Wilderness Drive....$546,000

19595 Campbell Road...$585,000

7615 Burgess Road...$650,400

5710 Saxton Hollow Road...$1,397,000

80921

15375 Highway 94....$265,000

210 Rangely Drive....$495,000

1268 Lawn Lake Trail...$505,000

368 Homeland Court...$526,000

15465 Desiree Drive....$530,000

1987 Ruffino Drive....$568,471

12302 Tenny Crags Road....$585,000

15485 Pleasant View Drive...$592,000

15045 Copperfield Drive...$605,000

11950 Alydar Loop....$627,612

2325 Diamond Creek Drive...$730,000

13135 Thumbprint Court....$820,000

Tags

Load comments