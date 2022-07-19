Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 7-13, 2022.

80132

3755 E. Quiet Circle............................…$424,500

1043 Parkline Lane............................…$552,948

19483 Lindenmere Drive.................…$605,000

16364 Mountain Glory Drive............…$665,480

783 Saber Creek Drive......................…$680,050

1431 Coronado Beach Drive..............…$686,184

887 Panoramic Drive.........................…$753,964

18510 Lazy Summer Way...................…$770,000

17870 New London Road..................…$885,000

2148 Trenholme Drive.......................…$950,000

16413 Mountain Glory Drive............…$1,093,707

80908

4249 Deerfield Hills Road..................…$190,000

2019 Warwick Lane............................…$275,500

7556 Red Fir Point............................…$379,000

7507 Mount Elbert Point...................…$394,825

8312 White Fish Way...........................…$450,150

7701 Frigid Air Point............................…$452,391

10255 Hidden Park Way....................…$475,000

8317 Niarada Way...............................…$494,392

7995 Tremble Point..........................…$498,060

7683 Ochre View................................…$500,705

8328 White Fish Way..........................…$518,055

8320 White Fish Way.........................…$536,985

9055 Canary Circle............................…$565,000

17695 Broken Spur Drive.................…$590,000

8182 Wheatland Drive......................…$765,000

15015 Terra Ridge Circle.................…$1,218,000

10725 S. Forest Drive.......................…$1,730,000

80921

274 Luxury Lane................................…$405,000

1211 Querida Drive................................…$410,000

11318 Avena Road................................…$493,025

2362 Solterra St....................................…$512,471

6830 Joiner Road..............................…$533,500

865 Diamond Rim Drive...................…$557,000

250 Wuthering Heights Drive...........…$624,173

13322 Positano Point.........................…$625,000

8721 Bittercress Drive.......................…$643,840

2234 Silver Creek Drive.....................…$659,464

11843 Koenig Drive..............................…$692,812

145 Doral Way......................................…$730,000

11836 Hawk Stone Drive......................…$739,882

2363 Solterra St...................................…$781,479

11848 Hawk Stone Drive....................…$807,878

2137 Silver Creek Drive......................…$894,496

2222 Silver Creek Drive........................…$944,729

2269 Silver Creek Drive...................…$1,012,664

1910 Goodyear Court......................…$1,420,000

