This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 7-13, 2022.
80132
3755 E. Quiet Circle............................…$424,500
1043 Parkline Lane............................…$552,948
19483 Lindenmere Drive.................…$605,000
16364 Mountain Glory Drive............…$665,480
783 Saber Creek Drive......................…$680,050
1431 Coronado Beach Drive..............…$686,184
887 Panoramic Drive.........................…$753,964
18510 Lazy Summer Way...................…$770,000
17870 New London Road..................…$885,000
2148 Trenholme Drive.......................…$950,000
16413 Mountain Glory Drive............…$1,093,707
80908
4249 Deerfield Hills Road..................…$190,000
2019 Warwick Lane............................…$275,500
7556 Red Fir Point............................…$379,000
7507 Mount Elbert Point...................…$394,825
8312 White Fish Way...........................…$450,150
7701 Frigid Air Point............................…$452,391
10255 Hidden Park Way....................…$475,000
8317 Niarada Way...............................…$494,392
7995 Tremble Point..........................…$498,060
7683 Ochre View................................…$500,705
8328 White Fish Way..........................…$518,055
8320 White Fish Way.........................…$536,985
9055 Canary Circle............................…$565,000
17695 Broken Spur Drive.................…$590,000
8182 Wheatland Drive......................…$765,000
15015 Terra Ridge Circle.................…$1,218,000
10725 S. Forest Drive.......................…$1,730,000
80921
274 Luxury Lane................................…$405,000
1211 Querida Drive................................…$410,000
11318 Avena Road................................…$493,025
2362 Solterra St....................................…$512,471
6830 Joiner Road..............................…$533,500
865 Diamond Rim Drive...................…$557,000
250 Wuthering Heights Drive...........…$624,173
13322 Positano Point.........................…$625,000
8721 Bittercress Drive.......................…$643,840
2234 Silver Creek Drive.....................…$659,464
11843 Koenig Drive..............................…$692,812
145 Doral Way......................................…$730,000
11836 Hawk Stone Drive......................…$739,882
2363 Solterra St...................................…$781,479
11848 Hawk Stone Drive....................…$807,878
2137 Silver Creek Drive......................…$894,496
2222 Silver Creek Drive........................…$944,729
2269 Silver Creek Drive...................…$1,012,664
1910 Goodyear Court......................…$1,420,000