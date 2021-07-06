Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 29-April 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1225 Sandpiper Drive...$297,000

1126 Yellow Dogwood Heights...$317,000

16420 Hay Barn Heights...$322,540

402 E. Uintah St...$325,000

816 Dunston St...$332,000

16434 Hay Barn Heights...$337,680

932 Burning Bush Point...$355,400

16406 Hay Barn Heights...$356,364

1758 Peak Prairie Lane...$367,723

1720 Moorwood Point...$375,000

1770 Peak Prairie Lane...$389,661

7605 Red River Way...$399,248

628 Sage Forest Lane...$466,390

17150 Snowwood Drive...$476,000

16923 Park Trail Drive...$479,000

15811 Paiute Circle...$491,000

19430 Spring Valley Road...$523,000

16660 Hallmark Trail...$549,547

16394 Corkbark Terrace...$551,973

650 Woodmoor Drive...$568,000

16636 Hallmark Trail...$569,692

2654 Lake Of The Rockies Drive...$650,000

15946 Bridle Ridge Drive...$675,000

19671 Still River Court...$727,000

19990 Chisholm Trail...$745,000

968 Graywoods Terrace...$775,196

878 Tree Bark Terrace...$790,549

16134 Sunrise Glory Lane...$885,813

17191 Jackson Ranch Court...$916,981

18625 Wethersfield Drive...$925,000

1094 Tree Bark Terrace...$953,463

80133

351 Crescent Lane...$195,000

114 Oakdale Drive...$600,000

1825 Starstone Court...$665,000

80908

7667 Conifer Cone Grove...$305,550

3265 Bewildering Heights...$307,387

7647 Conifer Cone Grove...$311,401

1830 Rose Quartz Heights...$359,464

6575 Phantom Way...$416,000

1824 Rose Quartz Heights...$417,005

11153 Fossil Dust Drive...$430,944

11760 Fort Worth Road...$432,000

8615 Vanderwood Road...$440,000

11125 Rockcastle Drive....$458,429

11129 Fossil Dust Drive...$462,850

11129 Galaxy Hunter Drive...$495,586

11169 Galaxy Hunter Drive...$502,603

8131 Barraport Drive...$517,000

8245 Kenosha Drive...$555,000

10525 Kelowna View...$609,500

4521 Horse Gulch Loop...$661,261

7145 Wildridge Road...$706,000

6925 Snow Mass Drive...$1,100,000

4487 Settlers Ranch Road...$1,275,000

17310 Papago Way...$1,310,000

16691 Timber Meadow Drive...$1,365,000

10805 S Holmes Road...$1,400,000

80921

14215 White Peak Drive...$344,000

11562 Mountain Turtle Drive...$376,000

1866 Walnut Creek Court...$628,277

1841 Clayhouse Drive...$647,350

13434 Crane Canyon Loop...$678,500

12572 Hawk Stone Drive...$685,000

1832 Clayhouse Drive...$687,801

1971 Ruffino Drive...$689,746

1738 Redbank Drive...$710,000

15595 Falcon Ridge Court...$730,000

1853 Walnut Creek Court...$766,911

12808 Pensador Drive...$798,500

1717 Redbank Drive...$1,096,844

1246 Kelso Place...$1,300,103

