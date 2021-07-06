This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 29-April 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1225 Sandpiper Drive...$297,000
1126 Yellow Dogwood Heights...$317,000
16420 Hay Barn Heights...$322,540
402 E. Uintah St...$325,000
816 Dunston St...$332,000
16434 Hay Barn Heights...$337,680
932 Burning Bush Point...$355,400
16406 Hay Barn Heights...$356,364
1758 Peak Prairie Lane...$367,723
1720 Moorwood Point...$375,000
1770 Peak Prairie Lane...$389,661
7605 Red River Way...$399,248
628 Sage Forest Lane...$466,390
17150 Snowwood Drive...$476,000
16923 Park Trail Drive...$479,000
15811 Paiute Circle...$491,000
19430 Spring Valley Road...$523,000
16660 Hallmark Trail...$549,547
16394 Corkbark Terrace...$551,973
650 Woodmoor Drive...$568,000
16636 Hallmark Trail...$569,692
2654 Lake Of The Rockies Drive...$650,000
15946 Bridle Ridge Drive...$675,000
19671 Still River Court...$727,000
19990 Chisholm Trail...$745,000
968 Graywoods Terrace...$775,196
878 Tree Bark Terrace...$790,549
16134 Sunrise Glory Lane...$885,813
17191 Jackson Ranch Court...$916,981
18625 Wethersfield Drive...$925,000
1094 Tree Bark Terrace...$953,463
80133
351 Crescent Lane...$195,000
114 Oakdale Drive...$600,000
1825 Starstone Court...$665,000
80908
7667 Conifer Cone Grove...$305,550
3265 Bewildering Heights...$307,387
7647 Conifer Cone Grove...$311,401
1830 Rose Quartz Heights...$359,464
6575 Phantom Way...$416,000
1824 Rose Quartz Heights...$417,005
11153 Fossil Dust Drive...$430,944
11760 Fort Worth Road...$432,000
8615 Vanderwood Road...$440,000
11125 Rockcastle Drive....$458,429
11129 Fossil Dust Drive...$462,850
11129 Galaxy Hunter Drive...$495,586
11169 Galaxy Hunter Drive...$502,603
8131 Barraport Drive...$517,000
8245 Kenosha Drive...$555,000
10525 Kelowna View...$609,500
4521 Horse Gulch Loop...$661,261
7145 Wildridge Road...$706,000
6925 Snow Mass Drive...$1,100,000
4487 Settlers Ranch Road...$1,275,000
17310 Papago Way...$1,310,000
16691 Timber Meadow Drive...$1,365,000
10805 S Holmes Road...$1,400,000
80921
14215 White Peak Drive...$344,000
11562 Mountain Turtle Drive...$376,000
1866 Walnut Creek Court...$628,277
1841 Clayhouse Drive...$647,350
13434 Crane Canyon Loop...$678,500
12572 Hawk Stone Drive...$685,000
1832 Clayhouse Drive...$687,801
1971 Ruffino Drive...$689,746
1738 Redbank Drive...$710,000
15595 Falcon Ridge Court...$730,000
1853 Walnut Creek Court...$766,911
12808 Pensador Drive...$798,500
1717 Redbank Drive...$1,096,844
1246 Kelso Place...$1,300,103