This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

344 Raspberry Lane…………………………$290,000

19395 Draco Drive…………………………..$510,000

15624 Split Creek Drive……………………$522,000

15727 Long Valley Drive……………………$537,700

3270 Waterfront Drive……………………...$650,000

16386 Shadow Cat Place……………………$660,000

15993 Enchanted Peak Way………………..$686,200

16094 Enchanted Peak Way………………..$707,800

18310 Augusta Drive………………………..$739,000

17563 Colonial Park Drive………………….$855,000

1250 Llewelyn Court………………………..$860,000

1377 Eagle Claw Lane………………………$922,400

80921

972 Fire Rock Place…………………………$405,000

1310 Stella Drive…………………………….$455,000

14620 River Oaks Drive…………………….$465,000

11662 Spectacular Bid Circle………………$550,000

13801 Rivercrest Circle……………………..$590,000

360 Doral Way……………………………….$602,800

12465 Carmel Ridge Road………………….$609,500

1081 Gallant Fox Trail……………………….$649,900

1061 Native Dancer Terrace………………..$660,300

13622 Fife Court…………………………….$885,000

