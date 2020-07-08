This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
344 Raspberry Lane…………………………$290,000
19395 Draco Drive…………………………..$510,000
15624 Split Creek Drive……………………$522,000
15727 Long Valley Drive……………………$537,700
3270 Waterfront Drive……………………...$650,000
16386 Shadow Cat Place……………………$660,000
15993 Enchanted Peak Way………………..$686,200
16094 Enchanted Peak Way………………..$707,800
18310 Augusta Drive………………………..$739,000
17563 Colonial Park Drive………………….$855,000
1250 Llewelyn Court………………………..$860,000
1377 Eagle Claw Lane………………………$922,400
80921
972 Fire Rock Place…………………………$405,000
1310 Stella Drive…………………………….$455,000
14620 River Oaks Drive…………………….$465,000
11662 Spectacular Bid Circle………………$550,000
13801 Rivercrest Circle……………………..$590,000
360 Doral Way……………………………….$602,800
12465 Carmel Ridge Road………………….$609,500
1081 Gallant Fox Trail……………………….$649,900
1061 Native Dancer Terrace………………..$660,300
13622 Fife Court…………………………….$885,000