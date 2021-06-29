Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17169 Elk Basin Court...$300,000

1154 Yellow Dogwood Heights...$320,000

1795 Peak Prairie Lane...$376,648

197 Mcshane Place...$410,000

803 Tailings Drive...$489,000

16385 Rickenbacker Ave...$500,000

17143 Buffalo Valley Path...$530,000

18090 Briarhaven Court...$557,600

1416 Coronado Beach Drive...$598,094

19345 Spring Valley Road...$605,000

1625 Catnap Lane...$611,100

517 Saber Creek Drive...$650,000

1254 Castlecombe Lane...$856,000

16076 Denver Pacific Drive...$875,000

755 Stonewood Court...$1,285,668

2014 Stoneleigh Trail...$1,300,000

80908

10565 Milam Road...$145,000

7915 Lexington Park Drive...$270,000

7613 Silver Larch Point...$301,000

7634 Sand Lake Heights....$318,304

7553 Silver Larch Point...$320,000

1842 Rose Quartz Heights...$340,300

1836 Rose Quartz Heights...$345,255

1847 Rose Quartz Heights...$358,639

1848 Rose Quartz Heights...$376,140

7827 Ochre View...$382,120

7058 Red Cardinal Loop...$440,000

6145 Vessey Road...$451,000

6776 Red Cardinal Loop...$465,000

7186 Aspen Brush Court...$505,000

11148 Silver Cloud Drive...$520,302

3479 Wind Waker Way...$529,000

7935 Callendale Drive...$530,000

8955 S. Blue Sage Circle...$620,000

12035 Milam Road...$650,000

10514 Armonia Ranch Court...$720,000

12683 Fulford Court...$895,000

3913 Needles Drive...$970,000

4558 Silver Nell Drive...$1,165,000

80921

625 Coyote Willow Drive...$310,000

14350 Woodrock Path...$375,000

14414 Summer Glen Grove....$400,000

13952 Voyager Parkway...$550,000

1926 Villa Creek Circle...$565,000

1025 Tari Place...$573,454

2613 Crooked Vine Court...$582,000

1050 Native Dancer Terrace...$605,757

886 Sword Dancer Drive...$657,263

829 Sword Dancer Drive....$679,262

1078 Sir Barton Drive...$691,497

2240 Rocking Horse Court...$950,000

2253 Red Edge Heights....$1,264,500

