This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17169 Elk Basin Court...$300,000
1154 Yellow Dogwood Heights...$320,000
1795 Peak Prairie Lane...$376,648
197 Mcshane Place...$410,000
803 Tailings Drive...$489,000
16385 Rickenbacker Ave...$500,000
17143 Buffalo Valley Path...$530,000
18090 Briarhaven Court...$557,600
1416 Coronado Beach Drive...$598,094
19345 Spring Valley Road...$605,000
1625 Catnap Lane...$611,100
517 Saber Creek Drive...$650,000
1254 Castlecombe Lane...$856,000
16076 Denver Pacific Drive...$875,000
755 Stonewood Court...$1,285,668
2014 Stoneleigh Trail...$1,300,000
80908
10565 Milam Road...$145,000
7915 Lexington Park Drive...$270,000
7613 Silver Larch Point...$301,000
7634 Sand Lake Heights....$318,304
7553 Silver Larch Point...$320,000
1842 Rose Quartz Heights...$340,300
1836 Rose Quartz Heights...$345,255
1847 Rose Quartz Heights...$358,639
1848 Rose Quartz Heights...$376,140
7827 Ochre View...$382,120
7058 Red Cardinal Loop...$440,000
6145 Vessey Road...$451,000
6776 Red Cardinal Loop...$465,000
7186 Aspen Brush Court...$505,000
11148 Silver Cloud Drive...$520,302
3479 Wind Waker Way...$529,000
7935 Callendale Drive...$530,000
8955 S. Blue Sage Circle...$620,000
12035 Milam Road...$650,000
10514 Armonia Ranch Court...$720,000
12683 Fulford Court...$895,000
3913 Needles Drive...$970,000
4558 Silver Nell Drive...$1,165,000
80921
625 Coyote Willow Drive...$310,000
14350 Woodrock Path...$375,000
14414 Summer Glen Grove....$400,000
13952 Voyager Parkway...$550,000
1926 Villa Creek Circle...$565,000
1025 Tari Place...$573,454
2613 Crooked Vine Court...$582,000
1050 Native Dancer Terrace...$605,757
886 Sword Dancer Drive...$657,263
829 Sword Dancer Drive....$679,262
1078 Sir Barton Drive...$691,497
2240 Rocking Horse Court...$950,000
2253 Red Edge Heights....$1,264,500