This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
19045 Hilltop Pines Path…………………$230,000
1125 Autumn Star Point………………….$295,000
16940 Buffalo Valley Path………………..$340,000
140 Pauma Valley Drive…………………..$348,000
15871 Paiute Circle……………………….$415,000
17917 White Marble Drive………………$443,900
16657 Greyhawk Drive…………………..$463,000
2381 Pelican Bay Drive…………………..$477,000
19765 Capella Drive……………………...$480,000
16495 Woodward Terrace………………..$485,000
770 Bowstring Road………………………$485,000
15826 Transcontinental Drive…………...$530,000
875 Woodmoor Acres Drive……………..$532,500
18520 St. Andrews Drive…………………$550,000
16323 Corkbark Terrace………………….$573,000
17520 E. Caribou Drive………………….$585,000
19815 Sun Light Way…………………….$650,000
15728 Long Valley Drive………………...$657,300
18517 Wetherill Road……………………$665,000
18570 White Fawn Drive………………..$665,000
790 Sun Burst Vista……………………….$675,000
80921
810 Yellow Jasper Point…………………..$370,000
1284 Diamond Rim Drive……………….$450,000
977 Salmon Pond Way……………………$468,500
1235 Diamond Rim Drive………………..$470,000
2037 Ruffino Drive……………………….$567,000
12626 Pensador Drive……………………$587,900
1890 Walnut Creek Court……………….$621,400
1821 Clayhouse Drive……………………$713,500
12076 Whirlaway Place………………….$802,100