This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

19045 Hilltop Pines Path…………………$230,000

1125 Autumn Star Point………………….$295,000

16940 Buffalo Valley Path………………..$340,000

140 Pauma Valley Drive…………………..$348,000

15871 Paiute Circle……………………….$415,000

17917 White Marble Drive………………$443,900

16657 Greyhawk Drive…………………..$463,000

2381 Pelican Bay Drive…………………..$477,000

19765 Capella Drive……………………...$480,000

16495 Woodward Terrace………………..$485,000

770 Bowstring Road………………………$485,000

15826 Transcontinental Drive…………...$530,000

875 Woodmoor Acres Drive……………..$532,500

18520 St. Andrews Drive…………………$550,000

16323 Corkbark Terrace………………….$573,000

17520 E. Caribou Drive………………….$585,000

19815 Sun Light Way…………………….$650,000

15728 Long Valley Drive………………...$657,300

18517 Wetherill Road……………………$665,000

18570 White Fawn Drive………………..$665,000

790 Sun Burst Vista……………………….$675,000

80921

810 Yellow Jasper Point…………………..$370,000

1284 Diamond Rim Drive……………….$450,000

977 Salmon Pond Way……………………$468,500

1235 Diamond Rim Drive………………..$470,000

2037 Ruffino Drive……………………….$567,000

12626 Pensador Drive……………………$587,900

1890 Walnut Creek Court……………….$621,400

1821 Clayhouse Drive……………………$713,500

12076 Whirlaway Place………………….$802,100

