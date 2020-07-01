This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1166 Walters Point………..$290,000
17971 Gypsum Canyon Court...$469,500
18750 Augusta Drive………$515,000
2690 Spaatz Road…………..$645,900
16062 Sunrise Glory Lane...$654,600
15748 Long Valley Drive….$692,400
16270 Snowy Vista Place….$934,500
16268 Thunder Cat Way...$1,100,000
80921
1455 Becky Drive…………..$415,000
1058 Barbaro Terrace……...$466,900
948 Fire Rock Place………..$476,000
235 Rangely Drive…………$570,000
1948 Redbank Drive……….$735,600