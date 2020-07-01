Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1166 Walters Point………..$290,000

17971 Gypsum Canyon Court...$469,500

18750 Augusta Drive………$515,000

2690 Spaatz Road…………..$645,900

16062 Sunrise Glory Lane...$654,600

15748 Long Valley Drive….$692,400

16270 Snowy Vista Place….$934,500

16268 Thunder Cat Way...$1,100,000

80921

1455 Becky Drive…………..$415,000

1058 Barbaro Terrace……...$466,900

948 Fire Rock Place………..$476,000

235 Rangely Drive…………$570,000

1948 Redbank Drive……….$735,600

