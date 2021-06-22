This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
274 Mitchell Ave.................................$400,000
17167 Buffalo Valley Path..................$402,000
1783 Peak Prairie Lane......................$408,577
807 Marine Corps Drive....................$425,000
19973 Lindenmere Drive...................$525,000
351 Vista Montana Lane.....................$551,500
16677 Greyhawk Drive........................$580,000
16563 Hallmark Trail...........................$597,878
1270 Old Antlers Way..........................$615,000
19325 Broken Fence Way...................$616,000
17664 Lake Side Drive........................$645,000
914 Tree Bark Terrace..........................$727,074
4525 Sandstone Drive........................$850,000
165 King Arthurs Knoll.......................$850,000
16409 Mountain Glory Drive............$948,378
17567 Colonial Park Drive...............$1,350,000
80908
7624 Sand Lake Heights......................$319,300
7532 Red Fir Point.................................$321,900
7555 Forest Meadows Ave................$335,000
6854 Red Cardinal Loop...................$380,000
8260 Mosby Way.................................$387,000
10870 Hardy Road.............................$505,000
7945 Bar X Road..................................$513,000
3105 Bright Moon Drive......................$565,000
8292 Wheatland Drive........................$679,900
19465 Campbell Road........................$730,000
9825 Arroya Lane...............................$731,000
3555 Walker Road.............................$880,000
7782 Rannoch Moor Way...................$975,675
15904 Pole Pine Point.....................$1,075,000
80921
5430 Galley Road...............................$160,000
924 Magnolia St..................................$270,000
6065 Ensemble Heights.....................$296,000
308 Fox Run Circle..............................$491,000
1955 Ruffino Drive.................................$501,633
13988 Paradise Villas Grove............$508,500
1003 Deschutes Drive...........................$520,100
12111 Cline Court....................................$526,942
85 Doral Way.......................................$562,000
1932 Fieldcrest Drive...........................$565,000
809 Easy Goer Court...........................$570,012
1849 Clayhouse Drive.........................$598,476
1364 Diamond Rim Drive.....................$637,000
12720 Barossa Valley Road...............$650,000
1118 Spectrum Loop...........................$660,000
2040 Walnut Creek Court..................$806,743
1158 Barbaro Terrace...........................$925,460
14860 Roller Coaster Road...............$1,125,000