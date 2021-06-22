Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

274 Mitchell Ave.................................$400,000

17167 Buffalo Valley Path..................$402,000

1783 Peak Prairie Lane......................$408,577

807 Marine Corps Drive....................$425,000

19973 Lindenmere Drive...................$525,000

351 Vista Montana Lane.....................$551,500

16677 Greyhawk Drive........................$580,000

16563 Hallmark Trail...........................$597,878

1270 Old Antlers Way..........................$615,000

19325 Broken Fence Way...................$616,000

17664 Lake Side Drive........................$645,000

914 Tree Bark Terrace..........................$727,074

4525 Sandstone Drive........................$850,000

165 King Arthurs Knoll.......................$850,000

16409 Mountain Glory Drive............$948,378

17567 Colonial Park Drive...............$1,350,000

80908

7624 Sand Lake Heights......................$319,300

7532 Red Fir Point.................................$321,900

7555 Forest Meadows Ave................$335,000

6854 Red Cardinal Loop...................$380,000

8260 Mosby Way.................................$387,000

10870 Hardy Road.............................$505,000

7945 Bar X Road..................................$513,000

3105 Bright Moon Drive......................$565,000

8292 Wheatland Drive........................$679,900

19465 Campbell Road........................$730,000

9825 Arroya Lane...............................$731,000

3555 Walker Road.............................$880,000

7782 Rannoch Moor Way...................$975,675

15904 Pole Pine Point.....................$1,075,000

80921

5430 Galley Road...............................$160,000

924 Magnolia St..................................$270,000

6065 Ensemble Heights.....................$296,000

308 Fox Run Circle..............................$491,000

1955 Ruffino Drive.................................$501,633

13988 Paradise Villas Grove............$508,500

1003 Deschutes Drive...........................$520,100

12111 Cline Court....................................$526,942

85 Doral Way.......................................$562,000

1932 Fieldcrest Drive...........................$565,000

809 Easy Goer Court...........................$570,012

1849 Clayhouse Drive.........................$598,476

1364 Diamond Rim Drive.....................$637,000

12720 Barossa Valley Road...............$650,000

1118 Spectrum Loop...........................$660,000

2040 Walnut Creek Court..................$806,743

1158 Barbaro Terrace...........................$925,460

14860 Roller Coaster Road...............$1,125,000

