This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 14-20, 2022.

80132

1420 N. Foote Ave...........................................…$427,000

1046 Rambling Oak Drive....…...........................$538,513

16810 Roaming Elk Drive...............................…$563,322

16357 Mountain Glory Drive..........................…$569,479

475 Venison Creek Drive................................…$665,000

17774 Leisure Lake Drive...............................…$670,000

8175 Trafalger Drive........................................…$691,000

20236 Kenneth Lainer Drive........................…$730,000

16312 Golden Sun Way...................................…$746,468

16438 Morning Rise Lane..............................…$796,431

3913 Forest Lakes Drive.................................…$805,724

16196 Denver Pacific Drive...........................…$825,000

585 E. Kings Deer Point..................................…$901,815

16428 Mountain Glory Drive..........................…$948,785

18930 Cypress Point....................................…$1,350,000

825 Caspian Court.......................................…$1,750,000

80908

4249 Deerfield Hills Road..............................…$191,300

7525 Mount Elbert Point...............................…$420,325

10611 Ouray Creek Point...............................…$430,000

8127 Mockorange Hts...................................…$436,000

7519 Mount Elbert Point................................…$436,675

14075 Westchester Terrrace Drive...............…$450,000

7631 Sun Shimmer View................................…$507,590

7963 Smokewood Drive.................................…$518,000

7766 Springwood Terrace............................…$545,000

7060 Tobin Road...........................................…$632,000

13965 Herring Road......................................…$675,000

10832 Warm Sunshine Drive........................…$702,500

16104 Pole Pine Point..................................…$1,255,000

80921

7981 Lexington Park Drive............................…$323,000

11583 Silver Charm Way................................…$453,436

15415 Placeeasant View Drive....................…$505,000

2149 Silver Creek Drive..................................…$622,491

11831 Koenig Drive............................................…$723,478

1485 Camel Drivers Lane.............................…$762,000

11950 Alydar Loop.........................................…$825,000

886 Sword Dancer Drive..............................…$839,000

13435 Cedarville Way...................................…$840,000

11849 Alydar Loop........................................…$860,000

1384 Buckwood Lane...................................…$900,000

1862 Mud Hen Drive.......................................…$915,000

13892 Single Leaf Court.................................…$975,000

14149 Stone Eagle Place................................…$1,174,276

