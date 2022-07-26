This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 14-20, 2022.
80132
1420 N. Foote Ave...........................................…$427,000
1046 Rambling Oak Drive....…...........................$538,513
16810 Roaming Elk Drive...............................…$563,322
16357 Mountain Glory Drive..........................…$569,479
475 Venison Creek Drive................................…$665,000
17774 Leisure Lake Drive...............................…$670,000
8175 Trafalger Drive........................................…$691,000
20236 Kenneth Lainer Drive........................…$730,000
16312 Golden Sun Way...................................…$746,468
16438 Morning Rise Lane..............................…$796,431
3913 Forest Lakes Drive.................................…$805,724
16196 Denver Pacific Drive...........................…$825,000
585 E. Kings Deer Point..................................…$901,815
16428 Mountain Glory Drive..........................…$948,785
18930 Cypress Point....................................…$1,350,000
825 Caspian Court.......................................…$1,750,000
80908
4249 Deerfield Hills Road..............................…$191,300
7525 Mount Elbert Point...............................…$420,325
10611 Ouray Creek Point...............................…$430,000
8127 Mockorange Hts...................................…$436,000
7519 Mount Elbert Point................................…$436,675
14075 Westchester Terrrace Drive...............…$450,000
7631 Sun Shimmer View................................…$507,590
7963 Smokewood Drive.................................…$518,000
7766 Springwood Terrace............................…$545,000
7060 Tobin Road...........................................…$632,000
13965 Herring Road......................................…$675,000
10832 Warm Sunshine Drive........................…$702,500
16104 Pole Pine Point..................................…$1,255,000
80921
7981 Lexington Park Drive............................…$323,000
11583 Silver Charm Way................................…$453,436
15415 Placeeasant View Drive....................…$505,000
2149 Silver Creek Drive..................................…$622,491
11831 Koenig Drive............................................…$723,478
1485 Camel Drivers Lane.............................…$762,000
11950 Alydar Loop.........................................…$825,000
886 Sword Dancer Drive..............................…$839,000
13435 Cedarville Way...................................…$840,000
11849 Alydar Loop........................................…$860,000
1384 Buckwood Lane...................................…$900,000
1862 Mud Hen Drive.......................................…$915,000
13892 Single Leaf Court.................................…$975,000
14149 Stone Eagle Place................................…$1,174,276