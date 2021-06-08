Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 1-7. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

932 Burning Bush Point.............$321,300

716 Sage Forest Lane...............$408,890

15625 Marine Veteran St.........$414,000

389 Oxbow Drive......................$550,000

16634 Mystic Canyon Drive....$555,000

15805 Dawson Creek Drive....$560,000

17672 Water Flume Way...........$570,000

1501 Coronado Beach Drive.....$581,300

20245 Silver Horn Lane..........$625,000

1145 Bowstring Road................$660,000

19703 Lindenmere Drive.........$670,000

17883 Furrow Road...................$920,000

4640 Redstone Ridge Road..$1,100,000

80908

1871 Rose Quartz Heights..........$360,515

1859 Rose Quartz Heights.........$363,160

8349 Needle Drop Court.........$395,000

7718 Wagonwood Place...........$396,000

11183 Tranquil Water Drive........$412,405

8224 Burl Wood Drive...............$421,200

11164 Tranquil Water Drive........$421,253

11088 Falling Snow Lane...........$435,109

8312 Hardwood Circle.............$440,000

11114 Tranquil Water Drive........$440,739

8474 Hardwood Circle............$485,000

3045 Bright Moon Drive..........$485,000

8316 Needle Drop Court...........$522,000

11015 Thomas Road.................$695,000

18950 Wing Tip Road..............$1,175,000

80921

2603 Carlsbad Drive................$235,000

1270 Kelso Place.......................$250,000

342 Mission Hill Way.................$350,000

198 Luxury Lane......................$362,000

2143 Shady Aspen Drive..........$368,000

250 Medford Drive....................$370,000

11242 Modern Meadow Loop..$400,000

610 Blue Ridge Point..................$410,100

10018 Stonemont Drive...........$434,057

12970 Cupcake Heights...........$510,000

15325 Sostrin Lane...................$510,000

15315 Holbein Drive..................$523,000

12536 Highland Oaks Pl............$559,900

931 Spectrum Loop..................$572,500

12597 Chianti Court..................$772,500

12503 Timberglen Terrace......$851,000

2142 Turnbull Drive..................$865,000

12594 Cloudy Bay Drive..........$875,000

14030 Gleneagle Drive............$925,000

1754 Vine Cliff Heights..........$1,950,000

