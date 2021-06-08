This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 1-7. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
932 Burning Bush Point.............$321,300
716 Sage Forest Lane...............$408,890
15625 Marine Veteran St.........$414,000
389 Oxbow Drive......................$550,000
16634 Mystic Canyon Drive....$555,000
15805 Dawson Creek Drive....$560,000
17672 Water Flume Way...........$570,000
1501 Coronado Beach Drive.....$581,300
20245 Silver Horn Lane..........$625,000
1145 Bowstring Road................$660,000
19703 Lindenmere Drive.........$670,000
17883 Furrow Road...................$920,000
4640 Redstone Ridge Road..$1,100,000
80908
1871 Rose Quartz Heights..........$360,515
1859 Rose Quartz Heights.........$363,160
8349 Needle Drop Court.........$395,000
7718 Wagonwood Place...........$396,000
11183 Tranquil Water Drive........$412,405
8224 Burl Wood Drive...............$421,200
11164 Tranquil Water Drive........$421,253
11088 Falling Snow Lane...........$435,109
8312 Hardwood Circle.............$440,000
11114 Tranquil Water Drive........$440,739
8474 Hardwood Circle............$485,000
3045 Bright Moon Drive..........$485,000
8316 Needle Drop Court...........$522,000
11015 Thomas Road.................$695,000
18950 Wing Tip Road..............$1,175,000
80921
2603 Carlsbad Drive................$235,000
1270 Kelso Place.......................$250,000
342 Mission Hill Way.................$350,000
198 Luxury Lane......................$362,000
2143 Shady Aspen Drive..........$368,000
250 Medford Drive....................$370,000
11242 Modern Meadow Loop..$400,000
610 Blue Ridge Point..................$410,100
10018 Stonemont Drive...........$434,057
12970 Cupcake Heights...........$510,000
15325 Sostrin Lane...................$510,000
15315 Holbein Drive..................$523,000
12536 Highland Oaks Pl............$559,900
931 Spectrum Loop..................$572,500
12597 Chianti Court..................$772,500
12503 Timberglen Terrace......$851,000
2142 Turnbull Drive..................$865,000
12594 Cloudy Bay Drive..........$875,000
14030 Gleneagle Drive............$925,000
1754 Vine Cliff Heights..........$1,950,000