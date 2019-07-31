This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
307 Raspberry Lane…………$254,900
3680 Range View Road……..$418,000
17549 Leisure Lake Drive…..$442,500
19155 Greenpine Way………$500,000
16338 Corkbark Terrace……$553,700
16501 Dancing Bear Lane…..$594,700
17760 Lake Side Drive……..$652,900
17455 Lamplight Drive……..$719,000
80921
804 Fire Rock Place………...$420,000
1264 Dream Lake Court……$427,500
15320 Steinbeck Lane……….$505,000
1178 Man O’war Way………$524,400
1079 Kelso Place…………….$604,100
359 Coyote Willow Drive…..$625,000
1249 Count Fleet Court…….$629,900