This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

307 Raspberry Lane…………$254,900

3680 Range View Road……..$418,000

17549 Leisure Lake Drive…..$442,500

19155 Greenpine Way………$500,000

16338 Corkbark Terrace……$553,700

16501 Dancing Bear Lane…..$594,700

17760 Lake Side Drive……..$652,900

17455 Lamplight Drive……..$719,000

80921

804 Fire Rock Place………...$420,000

1264 Dream Lake Court……$427,500

15320 Steinbeck Lane……….$505,000

1178 Man O’war Way………$524,400

1079 Kelso Place…………….$604,100

359 Coyote Willow Drive…..$625,000

1249 Count Fleet Court…….$629,900

