neighborhood real estate
Caption +

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
Show MoreShow Less

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 3-9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80921

15160 Sun Hills Drive……………………………………………………$414,900

308 Homeland Court……………………………………………………..$475,000

1088 Barbaro Terrace……………………………………………………..$506,400

12640 Pensador Drive…………………………………………………….$575,200

695 Struthers Loop………………………………………………………..$632,000

1134 Kelso Place………………………………………………………….$636,000

1097 Barbaro Terrace……………………………………………………..$678,800

Tags

Load comments