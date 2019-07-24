This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 3-9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80921
15160 Sun Hills Drive……………………………………………………$414,900
308 Homeland Court……………………………………………………..$475,000
1088 Barbaro Terrace……………………………………………………..$506,400
12640 Pensador Drive…………………………………………………….$575,200
695 Struthers Loop………………………………………………………..$632,000
1134 Kelso Place………………………………………………………….$636,000
1097 Barbaro Terrace……………………………………………………..$678,800