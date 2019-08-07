Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17136 Buffalo Valley Path…………………...$395,000

18710 White Fawn Drive…………………...$485,100

4795 Limestone Road………………………...$499,000

15625 Transcontinental Drive……………….$517,500

15865 Midland Valley Way………………….$530,000

17984 Lake Side Drive………………………$549,100

19075 Merry Men Circle……………………$610,000

1515 Catnap Lane……………………………$647,500

16268 Thunder Cat Way………………….$1,031,500

80921

14254 Woodrock Path……………………….$305,000

14055 Gleneagle Drive………………………$412,000

15750 Holbein Drive………………………...$415,000

1171 Lawn Lake Trail…………………………$478,500

12086 Monarchos Lane……………………...$593,500

12621 Barossa Valley Road…………………..$650,100

1248 Count Fleet Court……………………...$758,400

