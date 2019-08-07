This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17136 Buffalo Valley Path…………………...$395,000
18710 White Fawn Drive…………………...$485,100
4795 Limestone Road………………………...$499,000
15625 Transcontinental Drive……………….$517,500
15865 Midland Valley Way………………….$530,000
17984 Lake Side Drive………………………$549,100
19075 Merry Men Circle……………………$610,000
1515 Catnap Lane……………………………$647,500
16268 Thunder Cat Way………………….$1,031,500
80921
14254 Woodrock Path……………………….$305,000
14055 Gleneagle Drive………………………$412,000
15750 Holbein Drive………………………...$415,000
1171 Lawn Lake Trail…………………………$478,500
12086 Monarchos Lane……………………...$593,500
12621 Barossa Valley Road…………………..$650,100
1248 Count Fleet Court……………………...$758,400