This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 7-13. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16421 Hay Barn Heights...........................$317,366
185 S. Jefferson St…................................$367,500
1112 Walters Point….................................$380,000
15621 Marine Veteran St…....................$440,000
1794 Peak Prairie Lane….........................$447,120
1783 Peak Prairie Lane….......................$450,000
2306 Creek Valley Circle…....................$450,000
18434 Dunes Lake Lane….....................$500,000
19553 Lindenmere Drive….....................$504,000
566 Oxbow Drive….................................$530,000
15596 Dawson Creek Drive…..................$535,000
17661 Leisure Lake Drive….....................$535,000
1792 Willow Park Way…..........................$545,750
450 Harness Way…................................$563,000
15862 Maple Hill Road…........................$592,000
16673 Curled Oak Drive…......................$600,000
1228 Night Blue Circle….........................$620,000
15932 Lake Mist Drive….........................$650,200
16404 Mountain Glory Drive…...............$667,610
18475 Furrow Road….............................$695,000
18750 Augusta Drive…...........................$705,000
1405 Captiva Beach Lane…....................$718,944
16412 Mountain Glory Drive…...............$843,086
19240 Sixpenny Lane….........................$900,000
3655 Harmon Drive…...............................$917,538
1436 Catnap Lane…................................$950,000
80908
3294 Bewildering Heights…..................$368,244
7435 Johnsontown Heights…................$368,975
9336 Beaver Brook Drive….....................$389,965
7066 Enbrook Drive…...........................$440,000
5260 Farm Ridge Place…........................$451,000
8331 Hardwood Circle…...........................$455,000
6752 Red Cardinal Loop.....................…$470,000
7918 Martinwood Place…........................$475,000
9314 Cut Bank Drive…..............................$477,162
11164 Silver Cloud Drive…........................$502,551
11178 Fossil Dust Drive…...........................$550,222
10852 Echo Canyon Drive..................…$585,000
3023 Golden Meadow Way…..................$602,500
9458 Cut Bank Drive….............................$626,470
13055 Herring Road…............................$680,000
8193 Wheatland Drive…...........................$710,000
9241 Beaver Brook Drive….........................$711,191
9659 Loch Linneh Place…......................$811,000
3580 Conecrest Lane….........................$850,000
11215 Milam Road…................................,$850,000
19525 Box Oak Way….............................$855,000
10325 Kurie Road…...................................$872,123
80921
5373 Ferrari Drive….................................$410,000
1323 Promontory Bluff View…...............$462,000
838 Yellow Jasper Point….....................$464,000
1482 Promontory Bluff View…..............$500,000
1951 Ruffino Drive…...................................$510,165
2006 Villa Creek Circle…........................$545,725
1916 Villa Creek Circle…........................$600,000
2828 Crooked Vine Court…..................$605,000
284 Homeland Court…..........................$605,000
12336 Stanley Canyon Road…...............$610,000
278 All Sky Drive…...................................$615,000
1335 Almagre Peak Drive…....................$625,000
13721 Penfold Drive…..............................$629,000
1960 Ruffino Drive….................................$631,973
1949 Clayhouse Drive…...........................$635,601
13061 Penfold Drive….............................$645,000
50 Wuthering Heights Drive…...............$651,500
13986 Sierra Knolls Court…..................$734,000
12540 Tenny Crags Road…....................$750,000
11751 Spectacular Bid Circle................…$810,000
2152 Red Edge Heights….....................$1,265,000
2232 Red Edge Heights…....................$1,270,000
2348 Rainbows End Point…................$1,375,000