neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 7-13. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16421 Hay Barn Heights...........................$317,366

185 S. Jefferson St…................................$367,500

1112 Walters Point….................................$380,000

15621 Marine Veteran St…....................$440,000

1794 Peak Prairie Lane….........................$447,120

1783 Peak Prairie Lane….......................$450,000

2306 Creek Valley Circle…....................$450,000

18434 Dunes Lake Lane….....................$500,000

19553 Lindenmere Drive….....................$504,000

566 Oxbow Drive….................................$530,000

15596 Dawson Creek Drive…..................$535,000

17661 Leisure Lake Drive….....................$535,000

1792 Willow Park Way…..........................$545,750

450 Harness Way…................................$563,000

15862 Maple Hill Road…........................$592,000

16673 Curled Oak Drive…......................$600,000

1228 Night Blue Circle….........................$620,000

15932 Lake Mist Drive….........................$650,200

16404 Mountain Glory Drive…...............$667,610

18475 Furrow Road….............................$695,000

18750 Augusta Drive…...........................$705,000

1405 Captiva Beach Lane…....................$718,944

16412 Mountain Glory Drive…...............$843,086

19240 Sixpenny Lane….........................$900,000

3655 Harmon Drive…...............................$917,538

1436 Catnap Lane…................................$950,000

80908

3294 Bewildering Heights…..................$368,244

7435 Johnsontown Heights…................$368,975

9336 Beaver Brook Drive….....................$389,965

7066 Enbrook Drive…...........................$440,000

5260 Farm Ridge Place…........................$451,000

8331 Hardwood Circle…...........................$455,000

6752 Red Cardinal Loop.....................…$470,000

7918 Martinwood Place…........................$475,000

9314 Cut Bank Drive…..............................$477,162

11164 Silver Cloud Drive…........................$502,551

11178 Fossil Dust Drive…...........................$550,222

10852 Echo Canyon Drive..................…$585,000

3023 Golden Meadow Way…..................$602,500

9458 Cut Bank Drive….............................$626,470

13055 Herring Road…............................$680,000

8193 Wheatland Drive…...........................$710,000

9241 Beaver Brook Drive….........................$711,191

9659 Loch Linneh Place…......................$811,000

3580 Conecrest Lane….........................$850,000

11215 Milam Road…................................,$850,000

19525 Box Oak Way….............................$855,000

10325 Kurie Road…...................................$872,123

80921

5373 Ferrari Drive….................................$410,000

1323 Promontory Bluff View…...............$462,000

838 Yellow Jasper Point….....................$464,000

1482 Promontory Bluff View…..............$500,000

1951 Ruffino Drive…...................................$510,165

2006 Villa Creek Circle…........................$545,725

1916 Villa Creek Circle…........................$600,000

2828 Crooked Vine Court…..................$605,000

284 Homeland Court…..........................$605,000

12336 Stanley Canyon Road…...............$610,000

278 All Sky Drive…...................................$615,000

1335 Almagre Peak Drive…....................$625,000

13721 Penfold Drive…..............................$629,000

1960 Ruffino Drive….................................$631,973

1949 Clayhouse Drive…...........................$635,601

13061 Penfold Drive….............................$645,000

50 Wuthering Heights Drive…...............$651,500

13986 Sierra Knolls Court…..................$734,000

12540 Tenny Crags Road…....................$750,000

11751 Spectacular Bid Circle................…$810,000

2152 Red Edge Heights….....................$1,265,000

2232 Red Edge Heights…....................$1,270,000

2348 Rainbows End Point…................$1,375,000

Tags

Load comments