This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 6-15, 2022.

80132

80132 32 W. Clover Circle..............................…$315,000

921 Burning Bush Point................................…$400,000

16450 Blue Yonder View..............................…$428,403

2097 Wagon Gap Trail..................................…$565,000

4825 Limestone Road.................................…$640,000

15632 Lake Mist Drive..................................…$665,000

740 W. Caribou Drive.....................................…$692,000

19540 Misty Morning Drive............................…$725,000

16808 Buffalo Valley Path...........................…$750,000

19375 Rim of the World Drive........................…$800,000

250 Lodgepole Way......................................…$802,500

18980 Burnt Leaf Way..................................…$836,000

1063 Greenland Forest Drive.........................…$922,000

375 E. Kings Deer Point................................…$965,000

20430 Bald Mountain Court......................…$1,005,000

20136 Sedgemere Road...............................…$1,127,000

16198 Sunset Splendor Lane.......................…$1,152,016

17260 Colonial Park Drive............................…$1,700,000

80133

3833 Cottage Drive........................................…$592,000

80908

6885 Blue River Way....................................…$340,345

2410 Hamlet Lane., #B.................................…$360,000

1547 Rose Quartz Heights............................…$449,860

2910 Downhill Drive......................................…$450,000

1535 Rose Quartz Heights.............................…$457,225

1578 Rose Quartz Heights.............................…$486,890

8362 Sprague Way........................................…$602,970

7940 Barraport Drive...................................…$625,000

8279 White Fish Way....................................…$695,000

6420 Burrows Road.......................................…$715,000

3845 Highview Drive.....................................…$725,000

11170 Burgess Lane........................................…$795,000

10877 Clove Hitch Court...............................…$854,833

8050 Wildridge Road....................................…$871,000

7950 Glenside Drive......................................…$927,000

80921

785 Diamond Rim Drive...............................…$470,000

11895 Wildwood Ridge Drive........................…$485,000

11455 Rill Point................................................…$539,000

1195 Pleasant View Lane..............................…$595,000

1327 Plentiful Drive.......................................…$599,000

13904 Paradise Villas Grove..........................…$621,000

725 Wuthering Heights Drive........................…$630,000

2242 Merlot Drive...........................................…$667,000

12751 Rockbridge Circle................................…$680,000

2031 Fieldcrest Drive.....................................…$700,000

1018 Sir Barton Drive.....................................…$750,000

1058 Charismatic Way..................................…$795,080

2398 Merlot Drive.........................................…$884,847

755 Struthers Loop.......................................…$915,000

2243 Merlot Drive........................................…$1,077,200

2219 Merlot Drive.........................................…$1,165,046

1838 Redbank Drive...................................…$1,200,000

12284 Monarchos Lane................................…$1,217,029

