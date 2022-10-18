This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 6-15, 2022.
80132
80132 32 W. Clover Circle..............................…$315,000
921 Burning Bush Point................................…$400,000
16450 Blue Yonder View..............................…$428,403
2097 Wagon Gap Trail..................................…$565,000
4825 Limestone Road.................................…$640,000
15632 Lake Mist Drive..................................…$665,000
740 W. Caribou Drive.....................................…$692,000
19540 Misty Morning Drive............................…$725,000
16808 Buffalo Valley Path...........................…$750,000
19375 Rim of the World Drive........................…$800,000
250 Lodgepole Way......................................…$802,500
18980 Burnt Leaf Way..................................…$836,000
1063 Greenland Forest Drive.........................…$922,000
375 E. Kings Deer Point................................…$965,000
20430 Bald Mountain Court......................…$1,005,000
20136 Sedgemere Road...............................…$1,127,000
16198 Sunset Splendor Lane.......................…$1,152,016
17260 Colonial Park Drive............................…$1,700,000
80133
3833 Cottage Drive........................................…$592,000
80908
6885 Blue River Way....................................…$340,345
2410 Hamlet Lane., #B.................................…$360,000
1547 Rose Quartz Heights............................…$449,860
2910 Downhill Drive......................................…$450,000
1535 Rose Quartz Heights.............................…$457,225
1578 Rose Quartz Heights.............................…$486,890
8362 Sprague Way........................................…$602,970
7940 Barraport Drive...................................…$625,000
8279 White Fish Way....................................…$695,000
6420 Burrows Road.......................................…$715,000
3845 Highview Drive.....................................…$725,000
11170 Burgess Lane........................................…$795,000
10877 Clove Hitch Court...............................…$854,833
8050 Wildridge Road....................................…$871,000
7950 Glenside Drive......................................…$927,000
80921
785 Diamond Rim Drive...............................…$470,000
11895 Wildwood Ridge Drive........................…$485,000
11455 Rill Point................................................…$539,000
1195 Pleasant View Lane..............................…$595,000
1327 Plentiful Drive.......................................…$599,000
13904 Paradise Villas Grove..........................…$621,000
725 Wuthering Heights Drive........................…$630,000
2242 Merlot Drive...........................................…$667,000
12751 Rockbridge Circle................................…$680,000
2031 Fieldcrest Drive.....................................…$700,000
1018 Sir Barton Drive.....................................…$750,000
1058 Charismatic Way..................................…$795,080
2398 Merlot Drive.........................................…$884,847
755 Struthers Loop.......................................…$915,000
2243 Merlot Drive........................................…$1,077,200
2219 Merlot Drive.........................................…$1,165,046
1838 Redbank Drive...................................…$1,200,000
12284 Monarchos Lane................................…$1,217,029