This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 29-July 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
830 Marine Corps Drive............$327,000
15634 Kitchener Way...............$330,000
1723 Peak Prairie Lane...............$366,000
15638 Kitchener Way...............$367,300
72 Pistol Creek Drive...............$407,500
2606 Lake Of The Rockies Drive.$415,900
878 Gold Canyon Road............$435,000
1558 Piney Hill Point...............$439,000
659 Sage Forest Lane...............$445,000
503 Saber Creek Drive...............$445,000
17837 Lapis Court.....................$455,900
2638 Lake Of The Rockies Drive.$477,300
870 Tailings Drive.....................$500,000
17254 Muscogee Valley Trail.....$501,000
427 Whistler Creek Court.........$524,000
15998 Midland Valley Way.........$539,900
19856 Alexandria Drive.............$555,000
16632 Curled Oak Drive............$587,500
19340 Glen Hollow Circle.........$590,000
790 Bowstring Road..................$600,000
2973 Lakefront Drive...............$620,000
201 Kettle Valley Way...............$635,000
18910 Cypress Point..................$640,000
685 Calumet Road....................$650,000
145 King Arthurs Knoll............$689,000
16242 Sunrise Glory Lane.........$733,400
16430 Dancing Bear Lane.........$750,000
19220 Sixpenny Lane.................$765,000
17547 Colonial Park Drive......$993,000
735 Stonewood Court............$1,102,700
80921
11620 Black Maple Lane............$325,000
1857 Spring Water Point............$338,700
11754 Wildwood Ridge Drive...$350,500
824 Yellow Jasper Point............$387,000
1248 Mount Estes Drive............$405,000
15025 Hilton Head Court.........$444,100
1487 Lily Lake Drive...............$467,500
1147 Vista Oaks Drive...............$540,000
1075 Pleasant View Lane............$544,900
13783 Honey Run Way............$545,000
2311 Diamond Creek Drive.......$569,000
15245 Steinbeck Lane...............$590,000
124 Wuthering Heights Drive...$590,000
12325 Candoni Terrace............$630,000
12351 Moscato Drive...............$632,400
12445 Hawk Stone Drive.........$649,000
12086 Monarchos Lane............$660,000
2990 Outlook Drive..................$700,000
14165 Gleneagle Drive..............$715,000
15030 Ridgefield Lane...............$750,000
14915 Crooked Spur Lane.........$800,000