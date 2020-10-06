neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 29-July 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

830 Marine Corps Drive............$327,000

15634 Kitchener Way...............$330,000

1723 Peak Prairie Lane...............$366,000

15638 Kitchener Way...............$367,300

72 Pistol Creek Drive...............$407,500

2606 Lake Of The Rockies Drive.$415,900

878 Gold Canyon Road............$435,000

1558 Piney Hill Point...............$439,000

659 Sage Forest Lane...............$445,000

503 Saber Creek Drive...............$445,000

17837 Lapis Court.....................$455,900

2638 Lake Of The Rockies Drive.$477,300

870 Tailings Drive.....................$500,000

17254 Muscogee Valley Trail.....$501,000

427 Whistler Creek Court.........$524,000

15998 Midland Valley Way.........$539,900

19856 Alexandria Drive.............$555,000

16632 Curled Oak Drive............$587,500

19340 Glen Hollow Circle.........$590,000

790 Bowstring Road..................$600,000

2973 Lakefront Drive...............$620,000

201 Kettle Valley Way...............$635,000

18910 Cypress Point..................$640,000

685 Calumet Road....................$650,000

145 King Arthurs Knoll............$689,000

16242 Sunrise Glory Lane.........$733,400

16430 Dancing Bear Lane.........$750,000

19220 Sixpenny Lane.................$765,000

17547 Colonial Park Drive......$993,000

735 Stonewood Court............$1,102,700

80921

11620 Black Maple Lane............$325,000

1857 Spring Water Point............$338,700

11754 Wildwood Ridge Drive...$350,500

824 Yellow Jasper Point............$387,000

1248 Mount Estes Drive............$405,000

15025 Hilton Head Court.........$444,100

1487 Lily Lake Drive...............$467,500

1147 Vista Oaks Drive...............$540,000

1075 Pleasant View Lane............$544,900

13783 Honey Run Way............$545,000

2311 Diamond Creek Drive.......$569,000

15245 Steinbeck Lane...............$590,000

124 Wuthering Heights Drive...$590,000

12325 Candoni Terrace............$630,000

12351 Moscato Drive...............$632,400

12445 Hawk Stone Drive.........$649,000

12086 Monarchos Lane............$660,000

2990 Outlook Drive..................$700,000

14165 Gleneagle Drive..............$715,000

15030 Ridgefield Lane...............$750,000

14915 Crooked Spur Lane.........$800,000

