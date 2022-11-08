This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 27-July 3.
80132
16464 Blue Yonder View...............................…$391,300
16478 Blue Yonder View................................…$413,622
615 Hidden Marsh Road...............................…$520,000
786 Tailings Drive.....................................….....$625,000
375 Vista Montana Lane..............................…$635,000
794 Woodmoor Acres Drive.............................$749,000
17711 Lake Side Drive.....................................…$750,000
19147 Strawberry Lane.................................…$765,000
19656 Still River Court...................................…$775,000
19235 Starrwood Drive..................................…$775,000
16950 Happy Landing Drive........................…$790,000
731 Winding Hills Road................................…$900,000
4430 Evans Drive..........................................…$925,000
9711 Falcon Crest Court.................................…$950,000
18010 Sunburst Drive.....................................…$950,000
180 Pontiac Loop.........................................…$1,150,000
80133
220 Columbine Road....................................…$485,000
305 Glenway St..............................................…$525,000
80908
7664 Pitch Pine View.....................................…$417,400
7255 Forest Meadows Ave...........................…$420,000
8040 Woodmen Center Heights.................…$449,700
8048 Woodmen Center Heights................…$455,944
7915 Tremble Point.........................................…$466,185
8306 Sprague Way........................................…$499,047
7693 Kiana Drive...........................................…$500,000
7907 Tremble Point......................................…$500,800
12935 Herring Road......................................…$545,000
8322 Sprague Way........................................…$548,099
7960 Barraport Drive....................................…$560,000
7888 Chasewood Loop................................…$580,000
8338 Sprague Way.........................................…$623,525
8330 Sprague Way........................................…$653,966
10874 Warm Sunshine Drive........................…$656,000
9977 Bison Valley Trail..................................…$672,300
10902 Echo Canyon Drive..............................…$775,000
12595 Broad Oaks Drive.................................…$799,000
16595 Dancing Wolf Way.............................…$860,000
10213 Aspen Valley Road.............................…$960,800
17010 Papago Way.......................................…$1,030,000
10004 Aspen Valley Road...........................…$1,192,000
11355 Brook Meadows Point.......................…$1,250,000
14250 Farnham Royal Court.....................…$2,075,000
80921
162 Luxury Lane.............................................…$372,500
1572 Lookout Springs Drive..........................…$535,000
1335 Sunshine Valley Way............................…$595,000
13138 Diamond Edge Way.............................…$595,000
956 Pistol River Way....................................…$650,000
15025 Hilton Head Court..............................…$655,000
1593 Lookout Springs Drive........................…$678,000
15935 Woodmeadow Court.........................…$780,000
2367 Ledgewood Drive................................…$790,000
1130 Charismatic Way....................................…$792,900
12486 Ravenswood Drive.............................…$820,000
1057 Argosy Court.........................................…$833,000
1409 Yellow Tail Drive....................................…$849,000
1215 Placeeasant View Lane.......................…$850,000
11604 Justify Drive..........................................…$872,815
1158 Kelso Place.............................................…$990,888
2240 Cabernet Court..................................…$1,002,929
4105 Tapadero Drive...................................…$1,245,500
1023 Charismatic Way..................................…$1,367,415
2253 Red Edge Heights..............................…$1,545,000