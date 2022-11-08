Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 27-July 3.

80132

16464 Blue Yonder View...............................…$391,300

16478 Blue Yonder View................................…$413,622

615 Hidden Marsh Road...............................…$520,000

786 Tailings Drive.....................................….....$625,000

375 Vista Montana Lane..............................…$635,000

794 Woodmoor Acres Drive.............................$749,000

17711 Lake Side Drive.....................................…$750,000

19147 Strawberry Lane.................................…$765,000

19656 Still River Court...................................…$775,000

19235 Starrwood Drive..................................…$775,000

16950 Happy Landing Drive........................…$790,000

731 Winding Hills Road................................…$900,000

4430 Evans Drive..........................................…$925,000

9711 Falcon Crest Court.................................…$950,000

18010 Sunburst Drive.....................................…$950,000

180 Pontiac Loop.........................................…$1,150,000

80133

220 Columbine Road....................................…$485,000

305 Glenway St..............................................…$525,000

80908

7664 Pitch Pine View.....................................…$417,400

7255 Forest Meadows Ave...........................…$420,000

8040 Woodmen Center Heights.................…$449,700

8048 Woodmen Center Heights................…$455,944

7915 Tremble Point.........................................…$466,185

8306 Sprague Way........................................…$499,047

7693 Kiana Drive...........................................…$500,000

7907 Tremble Point......................................…$500,800

12935 Herring Road......................................…$545,000

8322 Sprague Way........................................…$548,099

7960 Barraport Drive....................................…$560,000

7888 Chasewood Loop................................…$580,000

8338 Sprague Way.........................................…$623,525

8330 Sprague Way........................................…$653,966

10874 Warm Sunshine Drive........................…$656,000

9977 Bison Valley Trail..................................…$672,300

10902 Echo Canyon Drive..............................…$775,000

12595 Broad Oaks Drive.................................…$799,000

16595 Dancing Wolf Way.............................…$860,000

10213 Aspen Valley Road.............................…$960,800

17010 Papago Way.......................................…$1,030,000

10004 Aspen Valley Road...........................…$1,192,000

11355 Brook Meadows Point.......................…$1,250,000

14250 Farnham Royal Court.....................…$2,075,000

80921

162 Luxury Lane.............................................…$372,500

1572 Lookout Springs Drive..........................…$535,000

1335 Sunshine Valley Way............................…$595,000

13138 Diamond Edge Way.............................…$595,000

956 Pistol River Way....................................…$650,000

15025 Hilton Head Court..............................…$655,000

1593 Lookout Springs Drive........................…$678,000

15935 Woodmeadow Court.........................…$780,000

2367 Ledgewood Drive................................…$790,000

1130 Charismatic Way....................................…$792,900

12486 Ravenswood Drive.............................…$820,000

1057 Argosy Court.........................................…$833,000

1409 Yellow Tail Drive....................................…$849,000

1215 Placeeasant View Lane.......................…$850,000

11604 Justify Drive..........................................…$872,815

1158 Kelso Place.............................................…$990,888

2240 Cabernet Court..................................…$1,002,929

4105 Tapadero Drive...................................…$1,245,500

1023 Charismatic Way..................................…$1,367,415

2253 Red Edge Heights..............................…$1,545,000

Tags

Load comments