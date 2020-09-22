Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17032 Blue Mist Grove...$265,900

15626 Kitchener Way...$345,600

15618 Kitchener Way...$355,700

15630 Kitchener Way...$358,900

18540 Furrow Road...$462,000

15895 Paiute Circle...$465,000

15985 Midland Valley Way...$515,000

1044 Bowstring Road...$529,000

15654 Blue Pearl Court...$570,000

710 Winding Hills Road...$572,000

3645 Doolittle Road...$579,900

19435 Doewood Drive...$606,000

736 Stonewood Court...$690,800

16174 Enchanted Peak Way...$836,200

16280 Snowy Vista Place...$1,009,600

151 Canon City Crest...$310,000

839 Circle Road...$361,000

186 Pinecrest Way...$537,500

80921

86 Rising Sun Terrace...$300,000

1927 Wildwood Pass Drive...$320,000

1869 Spring Water Point...$327,600

984 Fire Rock Place...$402,000

1215 Diamond Rim Drive...$489,900

15230 Churchill Place...$512,000

14748 Allegiance Drive...$515,000

1844 Elevation Way...$644,300

1138 Kelso Place...$736,300

1167 Kelso Place...$862,100

15745 Roller Coaster Road...$870,000

12426 Oak Hollow Court...$870,000

Tags

Load comments