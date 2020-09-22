This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17032 Blue Mist Grove...$265,900
15626 Kitchener Way...$345,600
15618 Kitchener Way...$355,700
15630 Kitchener Way...$358,900
18540 Furrow Road...$462,000
15895 Paiute Circle...$465,000
15985 Midland Valley Way...$515,000
1044 Bowstring Road...$529,000
15654 Blue Pearl Court...$570,000
710 Winding Hills Road...$572,000
3645 Doolittle Road...$579,900
19435 Doewood Drive...$606,000
736 Stonewood Court...$690,800
16174 Enchanted Peak Way...$836,200
16280 Snowy Vista Place...$1,009,600
151 Canon City Crest...$310,000
839 Circle Road...$361,000
186 Pinecrest Way...$537,500
80921
86 Rising Sun Terrace...$300,000
1927 Wildwood Pass Drive...$320,000
1869 Spring Water Point...$327,600
984 Fire Rock Place...$402,000
1215 Diamond Rim Drive...$489,900
15230 Churchill Place...$512,000
14748 Allegiance Drive...$515,000
1844 Elevation Way...$644,300
1138 Kelso Place...$736,300
1167 Kelso Place...$862,100
15745 Roller Coaster Road...$870,000
12426 Oak Hollow Court...$870,000