This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 21-27. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

3011 Hayman Terrace..............................$275,000

1806 Peak Prairie Lane......................…$404,900

2749 Admer Drive.................................…$407,654

183 Misty Creek Drive............................$410,000

17170 Snowwood Drive….......................$430,000

16958 Buffalo Valley Path….................$449,900

17856 Lapis Court…...............................$500,000

17874 White Marble Drive…...................$510,000

18458 Dunes Lake Lane…......................$519,000

15821 Dawson Creek Drive................…$540,000

16925 Bar X Road…................................$550,000

15654 Split Creek Drive….....................$585,000

17205 Leggins Way….............................$605,000

913 W. Caribou Drive…...........................$640,000

2554 Lakes Edge Drive….....................$640,000

18930 Autumn Way….............................$650,000

16350 Snowy Vista Place….....................$675,679

18395 Lazy Summer Way…..................$700,000

16439 Golden Sun Way…..........................$711,244

1004 Tree Bark Terrace….......................$753,477

17840 Barrington Court….....................$765,000

17195 Colonial Park Drive…...................$875,000

17540 Colonial Park Drive…................$1,190,000

17512 Colonial Park Drive….................$1,270,000

80908

1782 Rose Quartz Heights..................…$330,990

6589 Baytree Grove…...........................$360,000

7687 Conifer Cone Grove..................…$365,884

1788 Rose Quartz Heights…...................$372,974

7709 Kiana Drive….................................$465,000

7870 Dry Willow Way…..........................$470,000

5402 Silverstone Terrace…..................$498,240

9281 Beaver Brook Drive…......................$510,815

9449 Cut Bank Drive…...........................$534,863

8153 Barham Place…..............................$550,000

10673 Echo Canyon Drive…...................$550,000

11032 Echo Canyon Drive…...................$555,000

9460 Broken Bow Court…....................$580,000

9418 Cut Bank Drive…..............................$596,761

3401 Wind Waker Way…........................$655,566

4135 Sudbury Road….............................$700,000

10155 Raygor Road…...............................$710,000

4220 Rushing Leaves Lane….............$1,201,000

15971 Waving Branch Way…................$1,323,500

80921

8057 Horizon Drive............................…$360,000

5927 Mumford Drive…............................$403,410

13370 Positano Point............................…$407,120

11486 White Lotus Lane…......................$410,000

13376 Positano Point…...........................$410,444

13388 Positano Point….............................$417,331

1310 Northface Court…..........................$480,000

11685 Wildwood Ridge Drive…............$488,000

822 Coyote Willow Drive…....................$635,000

919 Tari Drive….......................................$640,000

12861 Serenity Park Drive…..................$700,000

1368 Morro Bay Way…...........................$722,000

1976 Ruffino Drive….................................$726,871

13066 Fisheye Drive…...........................$728,000

11821 Artful Way….....................................$771,000

