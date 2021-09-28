This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 21-27. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
3011 Hayman Terrace..............................$275,000
1806 Peak Prairie Lane......................…$404,900
2749 Admer Drive.................................…$407,654
183 Misty Creek Drive............................$410,000
17170 Snowwood Drive….......................$430,000
16958 Buffalo Valley Path….................$449,900
17856 Lapis Court…...............................$500,000
17874 White Marble Drive…...................$510,000
18458 Dunes Lake Lane…......................$519,000
15821 Dawson Creek Drive................…$540,000
16925 Bar X Road…................................$550,000
15654 Split Creek Drive….....................$585,000
17205 Leggins Way….............................$605,000
913 W. Caribou Drive…...........................$640,000
2554 Lakes Edge Drive….....................$640,000
18930 Autumn Way….............................$650,000
16350 Snowy Vista Place….....................$675,679
18395 Lazy Summer Way…..................$700,000
16439 Golden Sun Way…..........................$711,244
1004 Tree Bark Terrace….......................$753,477
17840 Barrington Court….....................$765,000
17195 Colonial Park Drive…...................$875,000
17540 Colonial Park Drive…................$1,190,000
17512 Colonial Park Drive….................$1,270,000
80908
1782 Rose Quartz Heights..................…$330,990
6589 Baytree Grove…...........................$360,000
7687 Conifer Cone Grove..................…$365,884
1788 Rose Quartz Heights…...................$372,974
7709 Kiana Drive….................................$465,000
7870 Dry Willow Way…..........................$470,000
5402 Silverstone Terrace…..................$498,240
9281 Beaver Brook Drive…......................$510,815
9449 Cut Bank Drive…...........................$534,863
8153 Barham Place…..............................$550,000
10673 Echo Canyon Drive…...................$550,000
11032 Echo Canyon Drive…...................$555,000
9460 Broken Bow Court…....................$580,000
9418 Cut Bank Drive…..............................$596,761
3401 Wind Waker Way…........................$655,566
4135 Sudbury Road….............................$700,000
10155 Raygor Road…...............................$710,000
4220 Rushing Leaves Lane….............$1,201,000
15971 Waving Branch Way…................$1,323,500
80921
8057 Horizon Drive............................…$360,000
5927 Mumford Drive…............................$403,410
13370 Positano Point............................…$407,120
11486 White Lotus Lane…......................$410,000
13376 Positano Point…...........................$410,444
13388 Positano Point….............................$417,331
1310 Northface Court…..........................$480,000
11685 Wildwood Ridge Drive…............$488,000
822 Coyote Willow Drive…....................$635,000
919 Tari Drive….......................................$640,000
12861 Serenity Park Drive…..................$700,000
1368 Morro Bay Way…...........................$722,000
1976 Ruffino Drive….................................$726,871
13066 Fisheye Drive…...........................$728,000
11821 Artful Way….....................................$771,000