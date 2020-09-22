Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

15811 Lake Mist Drive...............$425,000

690 Lake Woodmoor Drive........$475,000

643 Sage Forest Lane..................$478,500

19964 Lindenmere Drive...........$520,000

17550 Muzzle Loader Way.........$535,000

18193 Flowered Meadow Lane...$570,000

18965 Birchwood Way...............$649,900

998 Graywoods Terrace............$673,500

969 Tree Bark Terrace...............$845,000

80921

11455 Wildwood Ridge Drive...$330,000

856 Citrine View.......................$397,500

245 Wuthering Heights Drive...$410,000

2006 Medici Lane.....................$412,500

12418 Salmon Stone Point.........$450,000

12579 Brookhill Drive...............$465,000

380 Caprice Court.....................$471,500

1854 Elevation Way..................$511,700

2142 Diamond Creek Drive......$550,000

1029 Crystal Basin Drive............$555,000

2403 Ledgewood Drive............$575,000

12026 Monarchos Lane............$770,400

12170 Piledriver Way.................$840,300

