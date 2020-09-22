This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
15811 Lake Mist Drive...............$425,000
690 Lake Woodmoor Drive........$475,000
643 Sage Forest Lane..................$478,500
19964 Lindenmere Drive...........$520,000
17550 Muzzle Loader Way.........$535,000
18193 Flowered Meadow Lane...$570,000
18965 Birchwood Way...............$649,900
998 Graywoods Terrace............$673,500
969 Tree Bark Terrace...............$845,000
80921
11455 Wildwood Ridge Drive...$330,000
856 Citrine View.......................$397,500
245 Wuthering Heights Drive...$410,000
2006 Medici Lane.....................$412,500
12418 Salmon Stone Point.........$450,000
12579 Brookhill Drive...............$465,000
380 Caprice Court.....................$471,500
1854 Elevation Way..................$511,700
2142 Diamond Creek Drive......$550,000
1029 Crystal Basin Drive............$555,000
2403 Ledgewood Drive............$575,000
12026 Monarchos Lane............$770,400
12170 Piledriver Way.................$840,300