This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 14-20. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

475 Avenida Del Cielo………………………$335,000

16407 Hay Barn Heights………………….$343,548

16435 Hay Barn Heights…………………..$361,387

17916 Lapis Court……………………………$550,000

15751 Lake Mist Drive……………………..$601,000

17835 Fairplay Way……………………………$615,000

120 Winding Meadow Way………………..$630,000

182 Saber Creek Drive…………………….$640,000

735 Winding Hills Road…………………….$715,000

19920 W Top O The Moor Drive…………$735,000

1375 Catnap Lane…………………………….$803,000

19945 Riverglen Lane………………………$810,000

19645 Insborough Court…………………$830,000

17559 Colonial Park Drive……………….$965,000

951 Tree Bark Terrace……………………..$1,012,855

1218 Castlecombe Lane…………………..$1,150,000

80908

11147 Fossil Dust Drive………………………$375,000

7451 Johnsontown Heights…………….$385,800

7698 Chasewood Loop……………………$425,000

11196 Silver Cloud Drive……………………$445,909

8714 Vaunt Court……………………………..$449,975

8515 Vanderwood Road…………………..$470,000

11149 Galaxy Hunter Drive…………………$471,300

6902 Dusty Miller Way…………………….$500,000

8414 Hardwood Circle……………………..$510,000

9441 Beaver Brook Drive…………………$527,624

6405 Wolf Gulch Drive………………………$529,326

10888 Forest Creek Drive………………$580,000

19631 E. Thunder Road……………………$746,000

19840 Glen Shadows Drive……………..$830,000

19620 Twisted Pine Drive…………………$875,000

6770 Country Estates Lane…………….$875,000

4430 Vale Road……………………………..$1,250,000

5471 Roundup Ridge Road…………….$1,310,000

4165 Hidden Rock Road………………..$1,350,000

17420 Walden Way…………………………$1,550,000

80921

4541 Sunnyhill Drive………………………..$268,000

15110 Chelmsford St…………………………$425,000

11229 Modern Meadow Loop……………$430,000

11463 Rill Point…………………………………..$515,000

325 Sedona Drive……………………………..$535,000

374 All Sky Drive……………………………..$540,000

13105 Canyons Edge Drive………………..$615,000

261 Coyote Willow Drive…………………..$649,000

12577 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………..$650,000

14631 Air Garden Lane…………………..$650,000

12891 Rockbridge Circle…………………$652,000

12050 Monarchos Lane…………………...$720,000

16020 Cliffrock Court……………………...$802,500

13097 Crane Canyon Loop………………$849,000

946 Sir Barton Drive………………………..$874,558

2140 Bent Creek Drive..……………………$992,500

1785 Vine Cliff Heights……………….$2,500,000

1905 Vine Cliff Heights………………..$3,800,000

