This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 14-20. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
475 Avenida Del Cielo………………………$335,000
16407 Hay Barn Heights………………….$343,548
16435 Hay Barn Heights…………………..$361,387
17916 Lapis Court……………………………$550,000
15751 Lake Mist Drive……………………..$601,000
17835 Fairplay Way……………………………$615,000
120 Winding Meadow Way………………..$630,000
182 Saber Creek Drive…………………….$640,000
735 Winding Hills Road…………………….$715,000
19920 W Top O The Moor Drive…………$735,000
1375 Catnap Lane…………………………….$803,000
19945 Riverglen Lane………………………$810,000
19645 Insborough Court…………………$830,000
17559 Colonial Park Drive……………….$965,000
951 Tree Bark Terrace……………………..$1,012,855
1218 Castlecombe Lane…………………..$1,150,000
80908
11147 Fossil Dust Drive………………………$375,000
7451 Johnsontown Heights…………….$385,800
7698 Chasewood Loop……………………$425,000
11196 Silver Cloud Drive……………………$445,909
8714 Vaunt Court……………………………..$449,975
8515 Vanderwood Road…………………..$470,000
11149 Galaxy Hunter Drive…………………$471,300
6902 Dusty Miller Way…………………….$500,000
8414 Hardwood Circle……………………..$510,000
9441 Beaver Brook Drive…………………$527,624
6405 Wolf Gulch Drive………………………$529,326
10888 Forest Creek Drive………………$580,000
19631 E. Thunder Road……………………$746,000
19840 Glen Shadows Drive……………..$830,000
19620 Twisted Pine Drive…………………$875,000
6770 Country Estates Lane…………….$875,000
4430 Vale Road……………………………..$1,250,000
5471 Roundup Ridge Road…………….$1,310,000
4165 Hidden Rock Road………………..$1,350,000
17420 Walden Way…………………………$1,550,000
80921
4541 Sunnyhill Drive………………………..$268,000
15110 Chelmsford St…………………………$425,000
11229 Modern Meadow Loop……………$430,000
11463 Rill Point…………………………………..$515,000
325 Sedona Drive……………………………..$535,000
374 All Sky Drive……………………………..$540,000
13105 Canyons Edge Drive………………..$615,000
261 Coyote Willow Drive…………………..$649,000
12577 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………..$650,000
14631 Air Garden Lane…………………..$650,000
12891 Rockbridge Circle…………………$652,000
12050 Monarchos Lane…………………...$720,000
16020 Cliffrock Court……………………...$802,500
13097 Crane Canyon Loop………………$849,000
946 Sir Barton Drive………………………..$874,558
2140 Bent Creek Drive..……………………$992,500
1785 Vine Cliff Heights……………….$2,500,000
1905 Vine Cliff Heights………………..$3,800,000