This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
19089 Malmsbury Court...............$140,000
16325 Blue Yonder View...............$291,300
541 Oxbow Drive...........................$384,000
2680 Walker Court........................$385,000
1722 Peak Prairie Lane..................$387,500
17855 Lake Side Drive..................$419,100
16916 Park Trail Drive..................$430,000
17253 Muscogee Valley Trail.........$458,000
16287 Windsor Creek Drive.........$495,200
1607 Plowman Drive.....................$545,000
1585 Longview Circle..................$560,000
834 Woodmoor Acres Drive.........$560,000
1376 Wild Berry Way....................$685,000
1715 Catnap Lane........................$725,900
20096 Royal Troon Drive...............$890,000
16224 Sunrise Glory Lane............$921,200
1638 Summerglow Lane...............$935,700
80921
230 Wuthering Heights Drive......$460,000
395 Caprice Court........................$469,000
1074 Native Dancer Terrace.........$510,700
2316 Rusty Ridge Court...............$545,000
1360 Pawprint Court.....................$575,000
2460 Delicato Court.....................$610,000
13044 Duckhorn Court.................$617,300
1429 Yellow Tail Drive..................$630,000
1872 Walnut Creek Court............$690,900
1518 Yellow Tail Drive..................$719,000
1973 Ripple Ridge Road...............$860,000