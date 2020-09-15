neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

19089 Malmsbury Court...............$140,000

16325 Blue Yonder View...............$291,300

541 Oxbow Drive...........................$384,000

2680 Walker Court........................$385,000

1722 Peak Prairie Lane..................$387,500

17855 Lake Side Drive..................$419,100

16916 Park Trail Drive..................$430,000

17253 Muscogee Valley Trail.........$458,000

16287 Windsor Creek Drive.........$495,200

1607 Plowman Drive.....................$545,000

1585 Longview Circle..................$560,000

834 Woodmoor Acres Drive.........$560,000

1376 Wild Berry Way....................$685,000

1715 Catnap Lane........................$725,900

20096 Royal Troon Drive...............$890,000

16224 Sunrise Glory Lane............$921,200

1638 Summerglow Lane...............$935,700

80921

230 Wuthering Heights Drive......$460,000

395 Caprice Court........................$469,000

1074 Native Dancer Terrace.........$510,700

2316 Rusty Ridge Court...............$545,000

1360 Pawprint Court.....................$575,000

2460 Delicato Court.....................$610,000

13044 Duckhorn Court.................$617,300

1429 Yellow Tail Drive..................$630,000

1872 Walnut Creek Court............$690,900

1518 Yellow Tail Drive..................$719,000

1973 Ripple Ridge Road...............$860,000

