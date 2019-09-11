This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 26-July 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
199 Misty Creek Drive……………………...$360,000
16291 Windy Creek Drive………………….$386,000
2306 Creek Valley Circle……………………$394,800
17110 Mountain Lake Drive……………….$400,000
19085 Doewood Drive……………………...$416,700
17551 Lake Side Drive……………………..$419,700
1841 Bel Lago View…………………………$450,000
315 Powderhorn Drive………………………$480,000
18150 Aspen Way……………………………$510,000
16675 Mystic Canyon Drive………………..$525,000
17250 Saddlewood Road……………………$550,000
15676 Transcontinental Drive……………..$550,000
614 Woodmoor Acres Drive………………..$552,000
18140 Flowered Meadow Lane…………….$555,000
16191 St Lawrence Way…………………….$566,000
535 Silver Saddle Road………………………$689,900
17691 Furrow Road…………………………$750,000
3356 Mesa Top Drive………………………$880,000
80921
1794 Wildwood Pass Drive………………..$290,000
11553 Hibiscus Lane………………………..$295,000
11338 Modern Meadow Loop……………..$332,300
1377 Plentiful Drive…………………………$350,900
1307 Promontory Bluff View……………….$375,000
15425 Desiree Drive………………………...$412,000
735 Wuthering Heights Drive………………$445,000
935 Pistol River Way………………………..$459,900
2843 Cinnabar Road…………………………$460,000
14710 Timberedge Lane……………………$559,900
14195 Gleneagle Drive……………………...$559,900
1504 Oakmont Drive………………………..$575,000
13470 Crane Canyon Loop…………………$625,000
1142 Kelso Place……………………………..$646,500
16020 Cliffrock Court………………………$650,000
4080 Plateau Drive…………………………..$785,000
13144 Thumbprint Court………………….$800,000
12530 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………$1,050,000
1767 Redbank Drive………………………$1,164,600