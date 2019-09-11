Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 26-July 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

199 Misty Creek Drive……………………...$360,000

16291 Windy Creek Drive………………….$386,000

2306 Creek Valley Circle……………………$394,800

17110 Mountain Lake Drive……………….$400,000

19085 Doewood Drive……………………...$416,700

17551 Lake Side Drive……………………..$419,700

1841 Bel Lago View…………………………$450,000

315 Powderhorn Drive………………………$480,000

18150 Aspen Way……………………………$510,000

16675 Mystic Canyon Drive………………..$525,000

17250 Saddlewood Road……………………$550,000

15676 Transcontinental Drive……………..$550,000

614 Woodmoor Acres Drive………………..$552,000

18140 Flowered Meadow Lane…………….$555,000

16191 St Lawrence Way…………………….$566,000

535 Silver Saddle Road………………………$689,900

17691 Furrow Road…………………………$750,000

3356 Mesa Top Drive………………………$880,000

80921

1794 Wildwood Pass Drive………………..$290,000

11553 Hibiscus Lane………………………..$295,000

11338 Modern Meadow Loop……………..$332,300

1377 Plentiful Drive…………………………$350,900

1307 Promontory Bluff View……………….$375,000

15425 Desiree Drive………………………...$412,000

735 Wuthering Heights Drive………………$445,000

935 Pistol River Way………………………..$459,900

2843 Cinnabar Road…………………………$460,000

14710 Timberedge Lane……………………$559,900

14195 Gleneagle Drive……………………...$559,900

1504 Oakmont Drive………………………..$575,000

13470 Crane Canyon Loop…………………$625,000

1142 Kelso Place……………………………..$646,500

16020 Cliffrock Court………………………$650,000

4080 Plateau Drive…………………………..$785,000

13144 Thumbprint Court………………….$800,000

12530 Cloudy Bay Drive…………………$1,050,000

1767 Redbank Drive………………………$1,164,600

