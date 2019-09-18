This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 4-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1416 Heidi Lane…$395,000
2573 Lake Of The Rockies Drive…$404,000
2589 Lake Of The Rockies Drive…$439,600
15608 Paiute Circle…$460,000
16153 Hobson Place…$485,000
15878 Long Valley Drive…$522,500
15808 Long Valley Drive…$529,100
19940 Doewood Drive…$550,000
15647 Colorado Central Way…$550,000
3405 Spaatz Road…$579,700
19475 Kings Deer Lane…$590,000
16351 Corkbark Terrace…$629,400
80921
11744 Wildwood Ridge Drive…$300,000
1347 Plentiful Drive…$323,100
540 Fox Run Circle…$396,000
11332 Modern Meadow Loop…$397,400
607 Struthers Ranch Road…$440,000
14915 Gleneagle Drive…$460,000
11715 Spectacular Bid Circle…$500,000
12325 Candoni Terrace…$546,800
1515 Windwood Court…$559,000
1956 Walnut Creek Court…$607,000
1077 Sir Barton Drive…$632,700
15912 Wildhaven Lane…$715,000
2465 Evergreen Road…$726,100
11538 Funny Cide Court…$765,000