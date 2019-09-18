Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 4-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1416 Heidi Lane…$395,000

2573 Lake Of The Rockies Drive…$404,000

2589 Lake Of The Rockies Drive…$439,600

15608 Paiute Circle…$460,000

16153 Hobson Place…$485,000

15878 Long Valley Drive…$522,500

15808 Long Valley Drive…$529,100

19940 Doewood Drive…$550,000

15647 Colorado Central Way…$550,000

3405 Spaatz Road…$579,700

19475 Kings Deer Lane…$590,000

16351 Corkbark Terrace…$629,400

80921

11744 Wildwood Ridge Drive…$300,000

1347 Plentiful Drive…$323,100

540 Fox Run Circle…$396,000

11332 Modern Meadow Loop…$397,400

607 Struthers Ranch Road…$440,000

14915 Gleneagle Drive…$460,000

11715 Spectacular Bid Circle…$500,000

12325 Candoni Terrace…$546,800

1515 Windwood Court…$559,000

1956 Walnut Creek Court…$607,000

1077 Sir Barton Drive…$632,700

15912 Wildhaven Lane…$715,000

2465 Evergreen Road…$726,100

11538 Funny Cide Court…$765,000

