This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
402 Raspberry Lane………………$249,000
18 Pistol Creek Drive……………$375,000
15710 Candle Creek Drive………$405,000
195 Mountain View………………$410,000
1430 Catamaran Lane……………$415,000
19270 Rim Of The World Drive…$447,000
980 South Park Drive……………$490,000
16549 Dancing Bear Lane………$565,600
1135 Woodmoor Acres Drive……$585,000
15838 Long Valley Drive…………$603,000
17856 Lake Side Drive…………...$815,600
80921
613 Rolling Rock Point……………$315,000
1324 Sunshine Valley Way……….$318,900
1334 Sunshine Valley Way……….$339,900
11350 Modern Meadow Loop…..$358,500
1572 Lily Lake Drive…………….$395,000
2323 Cinnabar Road……………...$465,000
14757 Air Garden Lane…………..$480,000
11932 Red Bullet Lane…………..$515,900
1498 Yellow Tail Drive…………...$524,000
2368 Ledgewood Drive………….$549,000
1835 Elevation Way….…………..$553,800
2086 Paradise Ridge Court………$566,500
2477 Fieldbrook Court…………..$583,000
1828 Clayhouse Drive……………$587,500
13932 Sierra Star Court…………$640,000
1955 Walnut Creek Court……….$819,700