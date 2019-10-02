Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17170 Park Trail Drive………….$362,500

17216 Buffalo Valley Path………$392,000

248 Candletree Circle…………...$395,000

16307 Windy Creek Drive……..$429,900

1380 Deer Creek Road………….$455,000

1059 Night Blue Circle…………$455,000

19040 White Fawn Drive………$490,000

16291 St Lawrence Way………..$520,000

695 Woodmoor Acres Drive……$535,000

655 Woodmoor Acres Drive……$535,000

575 Harness Road……………….$610,000

1063 Greenland Forest Drive…..$684,900

19185 Golden Arrow Circle…….$711,500

18670 Peaceful Pines Road……..$960,000

771 Long Timber Lane………..$1,077,500

80921

1344 Sunshine Valley Way………$316,500

14143 Albatross Drive…………...$377,000

110 Pauma Valley Drive…………$400,000

11356 Modern Meadow Loop…$407,200

115 Palm Springs Drive…………$420,000

14677 Allegiance Drive………….$423,000

971 Prickly Pear Place…………..$510,000

2484 Cinnabar Road…………….$549,900

1385 Stella Drive………………..$550,000

11679 Spectacular Bid Circle…..$553,400

15860 Woodmeadow Court…….$567,000

30 Palm Springs Drive…………..$582,500

545 Struthers Loop……………...$585,000

13182 Crane Canyon Loop……..$595,000

1847 Walnut Creek Court……...$767,200

12495 Arrow Creek Court………$771,800

165 Mission Hill Way……………$805,000

