Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 6-12.

Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17015 Blue Mist Grove..................$277,000

16218 Windy Creek Drive...............$420,000

2268 Blizzard Valley Trail...............$439,900

17183 Buffalo Valley Path...............$454,000

755 Tailings Drive...........................$465,000

16588 Hallmark Trail.....................$473,300

17915 Gypsum Canyon Court.........$485,000

18720 Whitemarsh Drive...............$490,000

15641 Split Creek Drive..................$520,000

19935 High Meadow Drive............$565,000

16580 Hallmark Trail.....................$568,500

15970 Bridle Ridge Drive...............$600,000

17678 White Marble Drive............$600,000

15834 Bridle Ridge Drive...............$625,000

19155 Pagentry Place.....................$655,000

19765 Hidden Springs Glen............$667,500

1057 Forest Chime Place...............$679,200

1095 Tree Bark Terrace..................$816,800

3306 Mesa Top Drive..................$1,100,000

80921

14236 Woodrock Path...................$341,000

11289 Modern Meadow Loop.........$347,000

976 Pistol River Way......................$450,000

14210 Albatross Drive.....................$460,000

1840 Bogus Place.............................$481,700

1275 Diamond Rim Drive...............$495,000

1255 Becky Drive...........................$505,000

11638 Spectacular Bid Circle.........$513,500

15955 Longmeadow Lane...............$534,900

2282 Diamond Creek Drive............$545,000

1117 Barbaro Terrace.....................$545,400

801 Timbertop Court.....................$600,000

15050 Cloudcross Court..................$625,000

12457 Creekhurst Drive..................$635,000

13060 Rockbridge Circle...............$648,500

12331 Moscato Drive.....................$666,700

15955 Park Ave...............................$685,000

12422 Arrow Creek Court...............$810,500

Tags

Load comments