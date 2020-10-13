This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 6-12.
Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17015 Blue Mist Grove..................$277,000
16218 Windy Creek Drive...............$420,000
2268 Blizzard Valley Trail...............$439,900
17183 Buffalo Valley Path...............$454,000
755 Tailings Drive...........................$465,000
16588 Hallmark Trail.....................$473,300
17915 Gypsum Canyon Court.........$485,000
18720 Whitemarsh Drive...............$490,000
15641 Split Creek Drive..................$520,000
19935 High Meadow Drive............$565,000
16580 Hallmark Trail.....................$568,500
15970 Bridle Ridge Drive...............$600,000
17678 White Marble Drive............$600,000
15834 Bridle Ridge Drive...............$625,000
19155 Pagentry Place.....................$655,000
19765 Hidden Springs Glen............$667,500
1057 Forest Chime Place...............$679,200
1095 Tree Bark Terrace..................$816,800
3306 Mesa Top Drive..................$1,100,000
80921
14236 Woodrock Path...................$341,000
11289 Modern Meadow Loop.........$347,000
976 Pistol River Way......................$450,000
14210 Albatross Drive.....................$460,000
1840 Bogus Place.............................$481,700
1275 Diamond Rim Drive...............$495,000
1255 Becky Drive...........................$505,000
11638 Spectacular Bid Circle.........$513,500
15955 Longmeadow Lane...............$534,900
2282 Diamond Creek Drive............$545,000
1117 Barbaro Terrace.....................$545,400
801 Timbertop Court.....................$600,000
15050 Cloudcross Court..................$625,000
12457 Creekhurst Drive..................$635,000
13060 Rockbridge Circle...............$648,500
12331 Moscato Drive.....................$666,700
15955 Park Ave...............................$685,000
12422 Arrow Creek Court...............$810,500