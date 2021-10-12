This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
123 W. Fountain Blvd..............................................$260,000
1266 Timber Run Heights….................................$395,000
556 Trumbull Lane….............................................$422,000
14249 Woodrock Path…........................................$450,000
2366 Creek Valley Circle…....................................$474,900
15643 Candle Creek Drive…................................$485,000
2356 Creek Valley Circle…...................................$490,000
755 Lake Woodmoor Drive….................................$551,000
420 Oxbow Drive….................................................$566,000
15704 Paiute Circle…..............................................$574,000
17549 Leisure Lake Drive…..................................$580,000
16019 Bridle Ridge Drive…....................................$620,000
1635 Cashmere Point….........................................$630,000
210 Saber Creek Drive….......................................$642,000
16317 Mountain Glory Drive…..............................$648,082
735 Cheyenne Way….............................................$745,000
1411 Lone Rock Circle…...........................................$770,000
19951 Chisholm Trail…........................................$1,055,000
16486 Florawood Place…..................................$1,300,000
80908
7617 Conifer Cone Grove…...................................$369,900
7860 Smokewood Drive…....................................$392,000
8047 Mockorange Heights…..............................$405,000
7256 Red Cardinal Loop…...................................$440,000
11104 Tranquil Water Drive…................................$446,954
7822 Springwood Terrace….................................$455,000
11100 Galaxy Hunter Drive…...................................$471,770
11115 Silver Cloud Drive…........................................$497,877
7668 Forest Valley Loop…...................................$520,000
8328 Chasewood Loop…......................................$525,000
11131 Silver Cloud Drive…......................................$555,000
7984 Callendale Drive….......................................$565,000
9361 Beaver Brook Drive…...................................$586,975
12115 Greentree Lane….........................................$670,000
16165 Pole Pine Point…..........................................$817,500
17315 Papago Way…..............................................$825,000
18440 Woodhaven Drive…................................$1,050,000
16915 Papago Way….............................................$1,120,000
17275 E Goshawk Road…....................................$1,150,000
80921
14378 Secret Glen Grove…..................................$430,000
14415 Club Villa Dr #D….......................................$445,000
970 Wuthering Heights Drive..............................$477,000
1530 Promontory Bluff View…...........................$485,000
14735 Gleneagle Drive….......................................$535,000
2177 Villa Creek Circle….......................................$578,000
1593 Lookout Springs Drive….............................$626,000
873 Easy Goer Court…..........................................$654,438
2436 Delicato Court…...........................................$670,000
11935 Hanging Valley Way…................................$700,000
225 Doral Way….....................................................$748,000
1938 Redbank Drive…...........................................$750,000
12794 Mission Meadow Drive…............................$815,000
2057 Ripple Ridge Road…..................................$1,185,000
2333 Red Edge Heights…...................................$1,750,000