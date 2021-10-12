Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 5-11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

123 W. Fountain Blvd..............................................$260,000

1266 Timber Run Heights….................................$395,000

556 Trumbull Lane….............................................$422,000

14249 Woodrock Path…........................................$450,000

2366 Creek Valley Circle…....................................$474,900

15643 Candle Creek Drive…................................$485,000

2356 Creek Valley Circle…...................................$490,000

755 Lake Woodmoor Drive….................................$551,000

420 Oxbow Drive….................................................$566,000

15704 Paiute Circle…..............................................$574,000

17549 Leisure Lake Drive…..................................$580,000

16019 Bridle Ridge Drive…....................................$620,000

1635 Cashmere Point….........................................$630,000

210 Saber Creek Drive….......................................$642,000

16317 Mountain Glory Drive…..............................$648,082

735 Cheyenne Way….............................................$745,000

1411 Lone Rock Circle…...........................................$770,000

19951 Chisholm Trail…........................................$1,055,000

16486 Florawood Place…..................................$1,300,000

80908

7617 Conifer Cone Grove…...................................$369,900

7860 Smokewood Drive…....................................$392,000

8047 Mockorange Heights…..............................$405,000

7256 Red Cardinal Loop…...................................$440,000

11104 Tranquil Water Drive…................................$446,954

7822 Springwood Terrace….................................$455,000

11100 Galaxy Hunter Drive…...................................$471,770

11115 Silver Cloud Drive…........................................$497,877

7668 Forest Valley Loop…...................................$520,000

8328 Chasewood Loop…......................................$525,000

11131 Silver Cloud Drive…......................................$555,000

7984 Callendale Drive….......................................$565,000

9361 Beaver Brook Drive…...................................$586,975

12115 Greentree Lane….........................................$670,000

16165 Pole Pine Point…..........................................$817,500

17315 Papago Way…..............................................$825,000

18440 Woodhaven Drive…................................$1,050,000

16915 Papago Way….............................................$1,120,000

17275 E Goshawk Road…....................................$1,150,000

80921

14378 Secret Glen Grove…..................................$430,000

14415 Club Villa Dr #D….......................................$445,000

970 Wuthering Heights Drive..............................$477,000

1530 Promontory Bluff View…...........................$485,000

14735 Gleneagle Drive….......................................$535,000

2177 Villa Creek Circle….......................................$578,000

1593 Lookout Springs Drive….............................$626,000

873 Easy Goer Court…..........................................$654,438

2436 Delicato Court…...........................................$670,000

11935 Hanging Valley Way…................................$700,000

225 Doral Way….....................................................$748,000

1938 Redbank Drive…...........................................$750,000

12794 Mission Meadow Drive…............................$815,000

2057 Ripple Ridge Road…..................................$1,185,000

2333 Red Edge Heights…...................................$1,750,000

