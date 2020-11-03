Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 27-Aug. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1143 Autumn Star Point.....................$303,000

660 Trailcrest Court...........................$311,100

16324 Blue Yonder View....................$332,600

15622 Kitchener Way........................$366,200

13138 Stoney Meadows Way...............$369,800

17926 Lapis Court..............................$439,900

19320 Glen Hollow Circle..................$510,000

18175 Augusta Drive..........................$512,500

16615 Mystic Canyon Drive...............$530,000

1322 Deer Creek Road......................$550,000

308 Saber Creek Drive........................$550,000

3228 Waterfront Drive.......................$584,600

16545 Curled Oak Drive.....................$620,000

16309 Mountain Glory Drive.............$664,500

65 Pontiac Loop................................$675,000

18580 Augusta Drive..........................$690,000

325 Buckskin Way..............................$700,000

19693 Lindenmere Drive..................$700,000

1022 Tree Bark Terrace......................$702,600

3240 Spaatz Road..............................$710,000

1385 Catnap Lane.............................$735,000

17536 Saddle Ridge Court..................$737,500

255 Woodmoor Drive........................$753,000

16290 Snowy Vista Place.....................$812,100

17170 Colonial Park Drive..................$900,000

18905 Brockenbury Court...............$1,100,000

80921

19125 Hilltop Pines Path..................$275,000

14120 Nichlas Court...........................$377,000

410 All Sky Drive.................................$415,000

15470 Holbein Drive..........................$449,000

14209 Albatross Drive........................$450,000

907 Spectrum Loop...........................$459,000

12250 Bandon Drive...........................$489,900

11790 Laurelcreek Drive....................$525,000

1896 Walnut Creek Court..................$537,300

13020 Penfold Drive...........................$545,000

13864 Honey Run Way.....................$594,000

1112 Spectrum Loop.........................$595,000

860 Glengate Lane............................$600,000

205 Coyote Willow Drive..................$627,000

12481 Cloudy Bay Drive.....................$742,000

1908 Turnbull Drive...........................$759,000

1845 Elevation Way...........................$760,400

12122 Cline Court..............................$766,600

2373 Red Edge Heights..................$1,030,000

