This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 26-Aug. 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
2112 W. Pikes Peak Ave…..................................$270,000
5926 Tympany Point…......................................$315,000
1757 Woodmoor Drive…....................................$315,000
1130 Walters Point…...........................................$351,800
992 Burning Bush Point…...............................$355,000
2326 Creek Valley Circle…..............................$490,000
1768 Willow Park Way…...................................$534,900
2770 Crestwood Drive…..................................$550,000
19730 W. Top O The Moor Drive….................$640,000
1230 South Park Drive…..................................$650,000
16348 Mountain Glory Drive…........................$670,945
16644 Hallmark Trail….....................................$700,000
476 Saber Creek Drive….................................$700,000
1367 Buckwood Lane….......................................$821,100
1213 Greenland Forest Drive…........................$935,000
445 White Tail Way….......................................$960,000
2690 Lake Meadow Drive….........................$1,060,000
80908
1757 Rose Quartz Heights…...........................$348,520
7524 Johnsontown Heights….........................$369,700
7527 Black Spruce Heights…..........................$374,384
7532 Johnsontown Heights…..........................$381,275
7500 Johnsontown Heights…..........................$381,275
7556 Johnsontown Heights…........................$383,525
7548 Johnsontown Heights…........................$399,650
11124 Fossil Dust Drive…....................................$441,632
7324 Pearly Heath Road…..............................$450,000
9450 Cut Bank Drive…....................................$488,855
6968 Red Cardinal Loop…...............................$510,000
8340 Glendive Way…........................................$516,403
11172 Falling Snow Lane…................................$520,500
8258 Hardwood Circle…..................................$525,000
8071 Barraport Drive…....................................$540,000
11073 Tranquil Water Drive…...........................$577,806
8415 Wildridge Road….....................................$675,000
9401 Cut Bank Drive….......................................$697,720
12175 Greentree Lane….....................................$716,429
11227 Shaugnessy Road….............................$1,238,000
4360 Hidden Rock Road…...........................$1,600,000
80921
2203 Shady Aspen Drive…............................$403,000
14390 Peaceful Glen Grove…..........................$415,000
2126 Silver Creek Drive…................................$500,000
1922 Medici Lane…...........................................$500,000
8472 Windy Hill Drive…....................................$521,087
13723 Narrowleaf Drive…................................$552,000
2176 Villa Creek Circle…..................................$590,000
810 Easy Goer Court…......................................$601,446
11890 Alydar Loop…..........................................$603,719
13133 Crane Canyon Loop…............................$620,000
1972 Ruffino Drive….........................................$628,360
11932 Alydar Loop…..........................................$633,406
13868 Antelope Pass Place….........................$650,000
11980 Alydar Loop….........................................$650,620
3380 Stagecoach Road…................................$699,999
1198 Crystal Basin Drive…...............................$705,000
11884 Alydar Loop….........................................$706,609
13386 Cedarville Way…....................................$715,000
13817 Rivercrest Circle…..................................$725,000
13849 Single Leaf Court…...............................$725,000
1520 Windwood Court…..................................$780,000