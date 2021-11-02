Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 26-Aug. 1. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

2112 W. Pikes Peak Ave…..................................$270,000

5926 Tympany Point…......................................$315,000

1757 Woodmoor Drive…....................................$315,000

1130 Walters Point…...........................................$351,800

992 Burning Bush Point…...............................$355,000

2326 Creek Valley Circle…..............................$490,000

1768 Willow Park Way…...................................$534,900

2770 Crestwood Drive…..................................$550,000

19730 W. Top O The Moor Drive….................$640,000

1230 South Park Drive…..................................$650,000

16348 Mountain Glory Drive…........................$670,945

16644 Hallmark Trail….....................................$700,000

476 Saber Creek Drive….................................$700,000

1367 Buckwood Lane….......................................$821,100

1213 Greenland Forest Drive…........................$935,000

445 White Tail Way….......................................$960,000

2690 Lake Meadow Drive….........................$1,060,000

80908

1757 Rose Quartz Heights…...........................$348,520

7524 Johnsontown Heights….........................$369,700

7527 Black Spruce Heights…..........................$374,384

7532 Johnsontown Heights…..........................$381,275

7500 Johnsontown Heights…..........................$381,275

7556 Johnsontown Heights…........................$383,525

7548 Johnsontown Heights…........................$399,650

11124 Fossil Dust Drive…....................................$441,632

7324 Pearly Heath Road…..............................$450,000

9450 Cut Bank Drive…....................................$488,855

6968 Red Cardinal Loop…...............................$510,000

8340 Glendive Way…........................................$516,403

11172 Falling Snow Lane…................................$520,500

8258 Hardwood Circle…..................................$525,000

8071 Barraport Drive…....................................$540,000

11073 Tranquil Water Drive…...........................$577,806

8415 Wildridge Road….....................................$675,000

9401 Cut Bank Drive….......................................$697,720

12175 Greentree Lane….....................................$716,429

11227 Shaugnessy Road….............................$1,238,000

4360 Hidden Rock Road…...........................$1,600,000

80921

2203 Shady Aspen Drive…............................$403,000

14390 Peaceful Glen Grove…..........................$415,000

2126 Silver Creek Drive…................................$500,000

1922 Medici Lane…...........................................$500,000

8472 Windy Hill Drive…....................................$521,087

13723 Narrowleaf Drive…................................$552,000

2176 Villa Creek Circle…..................................$590,000

810 Easy Goer Court…......................................$601,446

11890 Alydar Loop…..........................................$603,719

13133 Crane Canyon Loop…............................$620,000

1972 Ruffino Drive….........................................$628,360

11932 Alydar Loop…..........................................$633,406

13868 Antelope Pass Place….........................$650,000

11980 Alydar Loop….........................................$650,620

3380 Stagecoach Road…................................$699,999

1198 Crystal Basin Drive…...............................$705,000

11884 Alydar Loop….........................................$706,609

13386 Cedarville Way…....................................$715,000

13817 Rivercrest Circle…..................................$725,000

13849 Single Leaf Court…...............................$725,000

1520 Windwood Court…..................................$780,000

