This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17047 Blue Mist Grove...$274,000
831 Marine Corps Drive...$414,900
16508 Hallmark Trail...$481,800
1545 Catnap Lane...$560,000
17625 Shahara Road...$565,000
18450 Lazy Summer Way...$565,000
270 Lodgepole Way...$599,000
17380 Leggins Way...$599,000
15634 Blue Pearl Court...$644,500
15810 Bridle Ridge Drive...$655,000
16154 Enchanted Peak Way...$707,100
1575 Longview Circle...$720,000
19995 Chisholm Trail...$740,000
77 Bridle Creek Court...$741,000
17221 Jackson Ranch Court...$1,143,100
80921
1867 Satin Spar Point...$321,500
1803 Satin Spar Point...$354,900
1811 Satin Spar Point...$360,600
13116 Canyons Edge Drive...$429,900
145 Pauma Valley Drive...$434,000
763 Fox Run Circle...$445,000
13964 Paradise Villas Grove...$455,000
14717 Allegiance Drive...$456,000
1522 Lookout Springs Drive...$475,000
445 Scottsdale Drive...$475,000
527 Shrubland Drive...$520,000
1053 Sir Barton Drive...$531,900
2197 Villa Creek Circle...$540,000
1073 Native Dancer Terrace...$587,200
1849 Mud Hen Drive...$637,000
1817 Clayhouse Drive...$679,800
11946 Artful Way...$720,700
2033 Turnbull Drive...$795,000
1127 Kelso Place...$850,000