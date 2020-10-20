neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17047 Blue Mist Grove...$274,000

831 Marine Corps Drive...$414,900

16508 Hallmark Trail...$481,800

1545 Catnap Lane...$560,000

17625 Shahara Road...$565,000

18450 Lazy Summer Way...$565,000

270 Lodgepole Way...$599,000

17380 Leggins Way...$599,000

15634 Blue Pearl Court...$644,500

15810 Bridle Ridge Drive...$655,000

16154 Enchanted Peak Way...$707,100

1575 Longview Circle...$720,000

19995 Chisholm Trail...$740,000

77 Bridle Creek Court...$741,000

17221 Jackson Ranch Court...$1,143,100

80921

1867 Satin Spar Point...$321,500

1803 Satin Spar Point...$354,900

1811 Satin Spar Point...$360,600

13116 Canyons Edge Drive...$429,900

145 Pauma Valley Drive...$434,000

763 Fox Run Circle...$445,000

13964 Paradise Villas Grove...$455,000

14717 Allegiance Drive...$456,000

1522 Lookout Springs Drive...$475,000

445 Scottsdale Drive...$475,000

527 Shrubland Drive...$520,000

1053 Sir Barton Drive...$531,900

2197 Villa Creek Circle...$540,000

1073 Native Dancer Terrace...$587,200

1849 Mud Hen Drive...$637,000

1817 Clayhouse Drive...$679,800

11946 Artful Way...$720,700

2033 Turnbull Drive...$795,000

1127 Kelso Place...$850,000

