This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 18-24.
80132
2057 Wagon Gap Trail......................................$635,000
16371 Windy Creek Drive..................................$685,000
17620 Grist Mill Way.........................................$700,000
1561 Acorn Way..................................................$705,300
15842 James Gate Place..................................$740,000
16058 Bridle Ridge Drive..................................$750,000
995 Bend in the Trail Road.............................$785,000
16637 Greyhawk Drive......................................$795,000
15871 Agate Creek Drive..................................$800,000
15609 Native Willow Drive..............................$897,900
18845 Brockenbury Court..............................$975,000
615 Forest View Way......................................$1,300,000
16180 Sunset Splendor Lane.......................$1,335,300
80908
10736 Hidden Pool Heights.............................$430,300
10728 Hidden Pool Heights.............................$434,100
8570 Pepperridge Drive.................,,..............$440,000
7755 Ochre View.............................,,,,,,,,,.........$443,285
7919 Shiloh Mesa Drive......................................$446,125
7927 Shiloh Mesa Drive......................................$447,750
10720 Hidden Pool Heights................................$461,115
10712 Hidden Pool Heights..............................$474,400
7772 Frigid Air Point.........................................$480,735
8811 Dry Needle Place.....................................$490,000
7365 Pearly Heath Road................................$505,000
6980 Red Cardinal Loop................................$560,000
8545 Vanderwood Road................................$560,000
7995 Cyprus Road...........................................$608,000
9135 Oto Circle..................................................$670,000
4819 Turquoise Lake Court...............................$750,000
9953 Antelope Ravine Drive.............................$801,447
10018 Antelope Ravine Drive.........................$1,003,541
80921
1497 White Lotus Lane....................................$439,900
15990 Roller Coaster Road............................$440,000
1955 Volterra Way............................................$556,000
2019 Volterra Way..............................................$571,500
6334 Verrado Place.........................................$595,900
1275 Tari Lane...................................................$605,000
905 Pistol River Way.......................................$645,000
14275 Barquero Court......................................$658,100
12658 Broad Oaks Drive....................................$677,490
2288 Cabernet Court......................................$682,000
807 Altamont Ridge Drive...............................$685,000
2970 Stagecoach Road...................................$720,000
1849 Mud Hen Drive.........................................$810,000
14785 Pristine Drive.........................................$825,000
1411 Fieldwood Court......................................$850,000
2360 Margaux Valley Way..............................$950,000
11646 Silver Charm Way..................................$986,000
13258 Dominus Way.........................................$989,900
15120 Steinbeck Lane....................................$1,025,000
1192 Old North Gate Road.............................$1,025,000