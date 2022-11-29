Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 18-24.

80132

2057 Wagon Gap Trail......................................$635,000

16371 Windy Creek Drive..................................$685,000

17620 Grist Mill Way.........................................$700,000

1561 Acorn Way..................................................$705,300

15842 James Gate Place..................................$740,000

16058 Bridle Ridge Drive..................................$750,000

995 Bend in the Trail Road.............................$785,000

16637 Greyhawk Drive......................................$795,000

15871 Agate Creek Drive..................................$800,000

15609 Native Willow Drive..............................$897,900

18845 Brockenbury Court..............................$975,000

615 Forest View Way......................................$1,300,000

16180 Sunset Splendor Lane.......................$1,335,300

80908

10736 Hidden Pool Heights.............................$430,300

10728 Hidden Pool Heights.............................$434,100

8570 Pepperridge Drive.................,,..............$440,000

7755 Ochre View.............................,,,,,,,,,.........$443,285

7919 Shiloh Mesa Drive......................................$446,125

7927 Shiloh Mesa Drive......................................$447,750

10720 Hidden Pool Heights................................$461,115

10712 Hidden Pool Heights..............................$474,400

7772 Frigid Air Point.........................................$480,735

8811 Dry Needle Place.....................................$490,000

7365 Pearly Heath Road................................$505,000

6980 Red Cardinal Loop................................$560,000

8545 Vanderwood Road................................$560,000

7995 Cyprus Road...........................................$608,000

9135 Oto Circle..................................................$670,000

4819 Turquoise Lake Court...............................$750,000

9953 Antelope Ravine Drive.............................$801,447

10018 Antelope Ravine Drive.........................$1,003,541

80921

1497 White Lotus Lane....................................$439,900

15990 Roller Coaster Road............................$440,000

1955 Volterra Way............................................$556,000

2019 Volterra Way..............................................$571,500

6334 Verrado Place.........................................$595,900

1275 Tari Lane...................................................$605,000

905 Pistol River Way.......................................$645,000

14275 Barquero Court......................................$658,100

12658 Broad Oaks Drive....................................$677,490

2288 Cabernet Court......................................$682,000

807 Altamont Ridge Drive...............................$685,000

2970 Stagecoach Road...................................$720,000

1849 Mud Hen Drive.........................................$810,000

14785 Pristine Drive.........................................$825,000

1411 Fieldwood Court......................................$850,000

2360 Margaux Valley Way..............................$950,000

11646 Silver Charm Way..................................$986,000

13258 Dominus Way.........................................$989,900

15120 Steinbeck Lane....................................$1,025,000

1192 Old North Gate Road.............................$1,025,000

Tags

Load comments