Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1303 Yellow Granite Way.........$250,000

307 Raspberry Lane..................$265,000

16353 Blue Yonder View............$325,300

321 Buttonwood Court..............$389,900

15556 Candle Creek Drive.........$410,000

19513 Lindenmere Drive...........$419,900

15620 Candle Creek Drive.........$421,000

761 Tailings Drive.....................$460,800

17831 Smelting Rock Drive......$465,000

1780 Willow Park Way.............$475,000

19810 Indian Summer Lane......$480,000

15677 Old Post Drive...............$482,500

17683 Lake Overlook Court......$489,000

18580 Knollwood Blvd...............$520,000

348 Venison Creek Drive............$543,000

1351 Buckwood Lane.................$585,000

491 Venison Creek Drive............$606,000

19854 Lake Vista Point...............$610,200

1765 Catnap Lane.....................$650,000

1350 Bowstring Road.................$660,000

1545 Outrider Way....................$675,000

17330 Saddlewood Road............$679,000

16054 Enchanted Peak Way......$699,800

1732 Islehurst Lane...................$818,000

3255 Waterfront Drive...............$825,000

16134 Enchanted Peak Way.......$869,500

1473 Shady Glen Lane...............$895,000

80921

11858 Black Maple Lane............$327,000

308 Mission Hill Way..................$350,000

14174 Albatross Drive...............$375,000

11619 Black Maple Lane............$395,000

13819 Paradise Villas Grove......$450,000

2633 Cinnabar Road..................$475,000

15430 Benchley Drive...............$483,000

14525 Westchester Drive...........$495,000

2476 Baystone Court..................$560,000

13122 Crane Canyon Loop......$565,000

2353 Cinnabar Road..................$568,500

2036 Villa Creek Circle..............$590,000

1248 Castle Hills Place...............$659,200

12160 Piledriver Way.................$679,600

12171 Piledriver Way.................$680,900

15580 Falcon Ridge Court.........$715,000

13455 Cedarville Way...............$715,000

17229 Old Cherokee Trail.........$795,000

570 Paisley Drive........................$820,000

2313 Rainbows End Point.........$960,000

Tags

Load comments