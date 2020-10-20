This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1303 Yellow Granite Way.........$250,000
307 Raspberry Lane..................$265,000
16353 Blue Yonder View............$325,300
321 Buttonwood Court..............$389,900
15556 Candle Creek Drive.........$410,000
19513 Lindenmere Drive...........$419,900
15620 Candle Creek Drive.........$421,000
761 Tailings Drive.....................$460,800
17831 Smelting Rock Drive......$465,000
1780 Willow Park Way.............$475,000
19810 Indian Summer Lane......$480,000
15677 Old Post Drive...............$482,500
17683 Lake Overlook Court......$489,000
18580 Knollwood Blvd...............$520,000
348 Venison Creek Drive............$543,000
1351 Buckwood Lane.................$585,000
491 Venison Creek Drive............$606,000
19854 Lake Vista Point...............$610,200
1765 Catnap Lane.....................$650,000
1350 Bowstring Road.................$660,000
1545 Outrider Way....................$675,000
17330 Saddlewood Road............$679,000
16054 Enchanted Peak Way......$699,800
1732 Islehurst Lane...................$818,000
3255 Waterfront Drive...............$825,000
16134 Enchanted Peak Way.......$869,500
1473 Shady Glen Lane...............$895,000
80921
11858 Black Maple Lane............$327,000
308 Mission Hill Way..................$350,000
14174 Albatross Drive...............$375,000
11619 Black Maple Lane............$395,000
13819 Paradise Villas Grove......$450,000
2633 Cinnabar Road..................$475,000
15430 Benchley Drive...............$483,000
14525 Westchester Drive...........$495,000
2476 Baystone Court..................$560,000
13122 Crane Canyon Loop......$565,000
2353 Cinnabar Road..................$568,500
2036 Villa Creek Circle..............$590,000
1248 Castle Hills Place...............$659,200
12160 Piledriver Way.................$679,600
12171 Piledriver Way.................$680,900
15580 Falcon Ridge Court.........$715,000
13455 Cedarville Way...............$715,000
17229 Old Cherokee Trail.........$795,000
570 Paisley Drive........................$820,000
2313 Rainbows End Point.........$960,000