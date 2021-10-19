Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 12-18. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

16275 Windy Creek Drive…..................................$455,000

7620 Pebble Path Place…....................................$475,000

379 Buttonwood Place….......................................$476,000

15787 Candle Creek Drive…................................$506,000

179/189 Fourth St….................................................$515,000

833 Tailings Drive…...............................................$560,000

15802 James Gate Place…..................................$590,000

19633 Lindenmere Drive…...................................$632,500

18180 Six Trees Lane….........................................$680,000

20375 Fountain Abbey Court…...........................$700,000

19120 Golden Arrow Circle…...............................$800,000

19780 Sleepy Hollow Road…............................$1,000,000

19420 Bardsley Place…......................................$1,025,000

80908

8301 Lodge Grass Way….......................................$392,895

9264 Beaver Brook Drive…...................................$421,346

8341 Potentilla Grove….........................................$425,000

8272 Potentilla Grove…........................................$425,000

8157 Burl Wood Drive…........................................$450,000

7587 Forest Valley Loop…...................................$450,000

9369 Cut Bank Drive…............................................$519,216

7279 Cedar Brush Court…....................................$520,000

10876 Hidden Brook Circle…...............................$520,000

8309 Lodge Grass Way…......................................$523,325

10826 Warm Sunshine Drive…............................$535,000

8486 Hardwood Circle…......................................$563,000

11076 Deer Feather Drive…...................................$573,832

9265 Beaver Brook Drive…..................................$606,581

19820 Oslo Grove…...............................................$645,000

14115 Ponderosa Road…........................................$647,000

16170 Bar X Road….................................................$692,950

9425 Cut Bank Drive…..........................................$695,336

7595 Chirgiton Road…..........................................$750,000

14330 Vollmer Road…...........................................$760,000

18145 Bakers Farm Road…....................................$851,000

12804 Fulford Court…...........................................$890,000

8230 Kirk Drive…...................................................$950,000

80921

5354 Prominence Point…....................................$345,000

57 Luxury Lane…..................................................,$380,000

114 Luxury Lane…..................................................$380,000

435 Mountain Brush Heights…............................$410,000

1794 Wildwood Pass Drive….................................$415,000

155 Desert Inn Way….............................................$527,000

1134 Diamond Rim Drive…...................................$540,000

15485 Holbein Drive…..........................................$548,000

955 Spectrum Loop…..........................................$568,000

260 Cherry Hills Way….........................................$586,000

11601 Spectacular Bid Circle….............................$625,650

1889 Walnut Creek Court…..................................$649,026

12449 Carmel Ridge Road…................................$700,000

11914 Alydar Loop…..................................................$778,717

15885 Fools Gold Lane…......................................$780,000

14559 Westchester Drive….................................$800,000

1241 Count Fleet Court….......................................$859,408

3115 Hodgen Road…...............................................$925,000

14965 Crooked Spur Lane…..............................$1,475,000

