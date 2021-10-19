This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 12-18. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
16275 Windy Creek Drive…..................................$455,000
7620 Pebble Path Place…....................................$475,000
379 Buttonwood Place….......................................$476,000
15787 Candle Creek Drive…................................$506,000
179/189 Fourth St….................................................$515,000
833 Tailings Drive…...............................................$560,000
15802 James Gate Place…..................................$590,000
19633 Lindenmere Drive…...................................$632,500
18180 Six Trees Lane….........................................$680,000
20375 Fountain Abbey Court…...........................$700,000
19120 Golden Arrow Circle…...............................$800,000
19780 Sleepy Hollow Road…............................$1,000,000
19420 Bardsley Place…......................................$1,025,000
80908
8301 Lodge Grass Way….......................................$392,895
9264 Beaver Brook Drive…...................................$421,346
8341 Potentilla Grove….........................................$425,000
8272 Potentilla Grove…........................................$425,000
8157 Burl Wood Drive…........................................$450,000
7587 Forest Valley Loop…...................................$450,000
9369 Cut Bank Drive…............................................$519,216
7279 Cedar Brush Court…....................................$520,000
10876 Hidden Brook Circle…...............................$520,000
8309 Lodge Grass Way…......................................$523,325
10826 Warm Sunshine Drive…............................$535,000
8486 Hardwood Circle…......................................$563,000
11076 Deer Feather Drive…...................................$573,832
9265 Beaver Brook Drive…..................................$606,581
19820 Oslo Grove…...............................................$645,000
14115 Ponderosa Road…........................................$647,000
16170 Bar X Road….................................................$692,950
9425 Cut Bank Drive…..........................................$695,336
7595 Chirgiton Road…..........................................$750,000
14330 Vollmer Road…...........................................$760,000
18145 Bakers Farm Road…....................................$851,000
12804 Fulford Court…...........................................$890,000
8230 Kirk Drive…...................................................$950,000
80921
5354 Prominence Point…....................................$345,000
57 Luxury Lane…..................................................,$380,000
114 Luxury Lane…..................................................$380,000
435 Mountain Brush Heights…............................$410,000
1794 Wildwood Pass Drive….................................$415,000
155 Desert Inn Way….............................................$527,000
1134 Diamond Rim Drive…...................................$540,000
15485 Holbein Drive…..........................................$548,000
955 Spectrum Loop…..........................................$568,000
260 Cherry Hills Way….........................................$586,000
11601 Spectacular Bid Circle….............................$625,650
1889 Walnut Creek Court…..................................$649,026
12449 Carmel Ridge Road…................................$700,000
11914 Alydar Loop…..................................................$778,717
15885 Fools Gold Lane…......................................$780,000
14559 Westchester Drive….................................$800,000
1241 Count Fleet Court….......................................$859,408
3115 Hodgen Road…...............................................$925,000
14965 Crooked Spur Lane…..............................$1,475,000