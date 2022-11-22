This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 11-17.
80132
17144 Blue Mist Grove......................................$350,000
6737 Volga Drive................................................$490,616
269 Talus Road..................................................$575,000
0 Buttonwood Place.........................................$599,000
2235 Shoshone Valley Trail.............................$600,000
1580 Woodmoor Drive.......................................$615,000
15986 Little Bluestem Road...........................$637,500
18402 Rock Ledge Lane................................$690,000
15676 Transcontinental Drive.........................$699,900
17810 New London Road..................................$725,000
390 E. Stirrup Trail...........................................$749,000
635 E. Kings Deer Point....................................$850,000
16287 Sunset Splendor Lane..........................$941,300
1465 Captiva Beach Lane...............................$978,400
18401 Forest View Road................................$1,075,000
1781 Summerglow Lane..................................$1,150,000
1670 Summerglow Lane...............................$1,220,000
16255 Thunder Cat Way................................$1,275,000
485 Congressional Drive...............................$1,275,000
80908
7911 Shiloh Mesa Drive....................................$404,025
7935 Shiloh Mesa Drive.....................................$429,100
10803 Creede Creek Point...............................$467,500
7923 Wagonwood Place....................................$475,000
7947 Tremble Point...........................................$476,750
8460 Drivey Needle Place...............................$553,500
8408 Hardwood Circle....................................$555,000
7668 Forest Valley Loop..................................$577,000
9799 Antelope Ravine Drive............................$749,000
8075 Wildridge Road.......................................$750,000
10044 Bison Valley Trail....................................$903,300
10066 Bison Valley Trail....................................$979,123
7060 Wildridge Road......................................$980,000
10129 Aspen Valley Road...............................$1,231,800
17632 Cabin Hill Lane....................................$1,369,000
4340 Foxchase Way......................................$2,075,000
4910 Old Stagecoach Road..........................$2,170,000
80921
5625 Escapardo Way.......................................$302,000
717 Bennett Ave.................................................$410,000
1869 Spring Water Point..................................$465,000
7767 Ochre View...............................................$472,600
14378 Secret Glen Grove..................................$480,000
1265 Tari Drive...................................................$625,000
14658 Allegiance Drive...................................$656,000
13029 Cupcake Heights...................................$665,000
12410 Salmon Point..........................................$695,000
1190 Charismatic Way......................................$762,888
2224 Cabernet Court........................................$859,100
1349 Hazeline Lake Drive..................................$915,000
15663 Wildwood Court....................................$945,000
1378 Foothills Farm Way...................................$979,900
1628 Yellow Tail Drive.....................................$1,010,000
2314 Merlot Drive...........................................$1,020,800
12546 Cloudy Bay Drive.................................$1,075,000
12332 Monarchos Lane...................................$1,162,500