This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 11-17.

80132

17144 Blue Mist Grove......................................$350,000

6737 Volga Drive................................................$490,616

269 Talus Road..................................................$575,000

0 Buttonwood Place.........................................$599,000

2235 Shoshone Valley Trail.............................$600,000

1580 Woodmoor Drive.......................................$615,000

15986 Little Bluestem Road...........................$637,500

18402 Rock Ledge Lane................................$690,000

15676 Transcontinental Drive.........................$699,900

17810 New London Road..................................$725,000

390 E. Stirrup Trail...........................................$749,000

635 E. Kings Deer Point....................................$850,000

16287 Sunset Splendor Lane..........................$941,300

1465 Captiva Beach Lane...............................$978,400

18401 Forest View Road................................$1,075,000

1781 Summerglow Lane..................................$1,150,000

1670 Summerglow Lane...............................$1,220,000

16255 Thunder Cat Way................................$1,275,000

485 Congressional Drive...............................$1,275,000

80908

7911 Shiloh Mesa Drive....................................$404,025

7935 Shiloh Mesa Drive.....................................$429,100

10803 Creede Creek Point...............................$467,500

7923 Wagonwood Place....................................$475,000

7947 Tremble Point...........................................$476,750

8460 Drivey Needle Place...............................$553,500

8408 Hardwood Circle....................................$555,000

7668 Forest Valley Loop..................................$577,000

9799 Antelope Ravine Drive............................$749,000

8075 Wildridge Road.......................................$750,000

10044 Bison Valley Trail....................................$903,300

10066 Bison Valley Trail....................................$979,123

7060 Wildridge Road......................................$980,000

10129 Aspen Valley Road...............................$1,231,800

17632 Cabin Hill Lane....................................$1,369,000

4340 Foxchase Way......................................$2,075,000

4910 Old Stagecoach Road..........................$2,170,000

80921

5625 Escapardo Way.......................................$302,000

717 Bennett Ave.................................................$410,000

1869 Spring Water Point..................................$465,000

7767 Ochre View...............................................$472,600

14378 Secret Glen Grove..................................$480,000

1265 Tari Drive...................................................$625,000

14658 Allegiance Drive...................................$656,000

13029 Cupcake Heights...................................$665,000

12410 Salmon Point..........................................$695,000

1190 Charismatic Way......................................$762,888

2224 Cabernet Court........................................$859,100

1349 Hazeline Lake Drive..................................$915,000

15663 Wildwood Court....................................$945,000

1378 Foothills Farm Way...................................$979,900

1628 Yellow Tail Drive.....................................$1,010,000

2314 Merlot Drive...........................................$1,020,800

12546 Cloudy Bay Drive.................................$1,075,000

12332 Monarchos Lane...................................$1,162,500

