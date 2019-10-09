This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 29-Aug. 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
397 Raspberry Lane…………$264,500
377 Talus Road……………...$372,500
272 Misty Creek Drive……..$385,000
15588 Dawson Creek Drive...$410,000
15819 Candle Creek Drive…$440,000
154 Saber Creek Drive……..$460,000
168 Walters Creek Drive…..$485,000
395 Venison Creek Drive….$510,000
15630 Split Creek Drive……$517,000
15873 Kansas Pacific Court…$555,000
1183 Greenland Forest Drive...$555,000
1225 Bowstring Road………..$576,000
15788 Long Valley Drive……$630,600
1367 Buckwood Lane……….$635,000
18240 Archers Drive………..$822,900
80921
1384 Sunshine Valley Way…$313,000
384 Mission Hill Way………$315,000
14318 Peaceful Glen Grove...$325,000
13174 Diamond Edge Way…$337,800
11875 Wildwood Ridge Drive...$339,000
1354 Sunshine Valley Way…$379,600
11403 Rill Point……………..$381,500
13658 Paradise Villas Grove...$385,000
385 Mountain Brush Heights...$387,300
15465 Desiree Drive………...$405,000
13867 Firefall Court………...$420,000
588 Fox Run Circle…………$445,000
14589 Air Garden Lane…….$510,000
11601 Spectacular Bid Circle...$545,000
13272 Honey Run Way……..$615,000
13258 Dominus Way………..$670,000
1824 Elevation Way…………$676,800
12446 Arrow Creek Court…$700,000
1171 Giacomo Court………..$767,600
1707 Redbank Drive………..$810,000