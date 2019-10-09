Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 29-Aug. 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

397 Raspberry Lane…………$264,500

377 Talus Road……………...$372,500

272 Misty Creek Drive……..$385,000

15588 Dawson Creek Drive...$410,000

15819 Candle Creek Drive…$440,000

154 Saber Creek Drive……..$460,000

168 Walters Creek Drive…..$485,000

395 Venison Creek Drive….$510,000

15630 Split Creek Drive……$517,000

15873 Kansas Pacific Court…$555,000

1183 Greenland Forest Drive...$555,000

1225 Bowstring Road………..$576,000

15788 Long Valley Drive……$630,600

1367 Buckwood Lane……….$635,000

18240 Archers Drive………..$822,900

80921

1384 Sunshine Valley Way…$313,000

384 Mission Hill Way………$315,000

14318 Peaceful Glen Grove...$325,000

13174 Diamond Edge Way…$337,800

11875 Wildwood Ridge Drive...$339,000

1354 Sunshine Valley Way…$379,600

11403 Rill Point……………..$381,500

13658 Paradise Villas Grove...$385,000

385 Mountain Brush Heights...$387,300

15465 Desiree Drive………...$405,000

13867 Firefall Court………...$420,000

588 Fox Run Circle…………$445,000

14589 Air Garden Lane…….$510,000

11601 Spectacular Bid Circle...$545,000

13272 Honey Run Way……..$615,000

13258 Dominus Way………..$670,000

1824 Elevation Way…………$676,800

12446 Arrow Creek Court…$700,000

1171 Giacomo Court………..$767,600

1707 Redbank Drive………..$810,000

