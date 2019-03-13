Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 21-27. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

263 Misty Creek Drive…….$345,000

18330 Guire Way…………..$355,000

15671 Agate Creek Drive…..$408,000

18426 Augusta Drive……….$524,000

1375 Catnap Lane…………..$576,200

1686 Summerglow Lane…...$806,800

80921

11289 Modern Meadow Loop...$320,800

14232 White Peak Drive…..$335,000

11272 Modern Meadow Loop...$370,100

1924 Coldstone Way……….$445,000

2340 Rusty Ridge Court……$560,000

