This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 21-27. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
263 Misty Creek Drive…….$345,000
18330 Guire Way…………..$355,000
15671 Agate Creek Drive…..$408,000
18426 Augusta Drive……….$524,000
1375 Catnap Lane…………..$576,200
1686 Summerglow Lane…...$806,800
80921
11289 Modern Meadow Loop...$320,800
14232 White Peak Drive…..$335,000
11272 Modern Meadow Loop...$370,100
1924 Coldstone Way……….$445,000
2340 Rusty Ridge Court……$560,000