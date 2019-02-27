Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 7-13. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

17773 Leisure Lake Drive………………..$379,300

145 Lower Glenway………………………$390,500

15664 Agate Creek Drive………………..$400,000

15961 Lake Mist Drive…………………..$409,100

2669 Lake Of The Rockies Drive……....$443,300

17567 Lake Side Drive…………………...$449,400

17759 Leisure Lake Drive………………..$452,300

17746 Leisure Lake Drive………………..$459,700

15659 Split Creek Drive…………………$475,000

17583 Lake Side Drive……………………$480,100

16495 Mount Herman Lane……………...$532,500

19990 Chisholm Trail…………………….$595,000

16315 Shadow Cat Place………………….$711,200

1347 Eagle Claw Lane……………………$730,900

16357 Shadow Cat Place…………………$816,500

4571 Red Rock Ranch Drive………………$869,900

80921

11719 Promontory Ridge View………….$329,900

11253 Modern Meadow Loop……………$337,800

1087 Kelso Place…………………………..$520,200

12668 Pensador Drive……………………$636,400

12598 Chianti Court……………………...$777,500

