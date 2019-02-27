This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 7-13. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
17773 Leisure Lake Drive………………..$379,300
145 Lower Glenway………………………$390,500
15664 Agate Creek Drive………………..$400,000
15961 Lake Mist Drive…………………..$409,100
2669 Lake Of The Rockies Drive……....$443,300
17567 Lake Side Drive…………………...$449,400
17759 Leisure Lake Drive………………..$452,300
17746 Leisure Lake Drive………………..$459,700
15659 Split Creek Drive…………………$475,000
17583 Lake Side Drive……………………$480,100
16495 Mount Herman Lane……………...$532,500
19990 Chisholm Trail…………………….$595,000
16315 Shadow Cat Place………………….$711,200
1347 Eagle Claw Lane……………………$730,900
16357 Shadow Cat Place…………………$816,500
4571 Red Rock Ranch Drive………………$869,900
80921
11719 Promontory Ridge View………….$329,900
11253 Modern Meadow Loop……………$337,800
1087 Kelso Place…………………………..$520,200
12668 Pensador Drive……………………$636,400
12598 Chianti Court……………………...$777,500