This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 14-20. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80132
1071 Walters Point………………$269,000
17018 Cross Timbers Grove……$270,000
676 Trumbull Lane……………...$272,000
2680 Walker Court………………$333,000
15821 Lake Mist Drive…………$433,000
15992 Lake Mist Drive…………$565,800
1338 Eagle Claw Lane………….$614,500
80921
917 Fire Rock Place……………..$323,500
11278 Modern Meadow Loop…..$413,900
15345 Pleasant View Drive………$415,000
15545 Curwood Drive……………$418,900
266 All Sky Drive………………..$425,000
15992 Longmeadow Lane………$430,000
428 Torrey Pines Way…………...$505,000
2045 Ruffino Drive………………$515,700
2032 Ruffino Drive………………$523,000
15210 Churchill Place…………...$537,500
1095 Kelso Place…………………$587,600