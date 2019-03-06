neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 14-20. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80132

1071 Walters Point………………$269,000

17018 Cross Timbers Grove……$270,000

676 Trumbull Lane……………...$272,000

2680 Walker Court………………$333,000

15821 Lake Mist Drive…………$433,000

15992 Lake Mist Drive…………$565,800

1338 Eagle Claw Lane………….$614,500

80921

917 Fire Rock Place……………..$323,500

11278 Modern Meadow Loop…..$413,900

15345 Pleasant View Drive………$415,000

15545 Curwood Drive……………$418,900

266 All Sky Drive………………..$425,000

15992 Longmeadow Lane………$430,000

428 Torrey Pines Way…………...$505,000

2045 Ruffino Drive………………$515,700

2032 Ruffino Drive………………$523,000

15210 Churchill Place…………...$537,500

1095 Kelso Place…………………$587,600

